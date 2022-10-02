Town Hall
Buy Now

Trudie Milner (left), Yuma Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer, and Jason R. Bradley (center), Northern Arizona University Yuma Campus Assistant Clinical Professor, Program Coordinator, School of Nursing, listen to Mariana Sandoval, candidate for Arizona House of Representatives District 13, before the start of the public forum.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

“It was really an honor to be on board with this budget – that was $44 million for accelerated nurses program. And areas like Yuma tend to suffer from a lack of nurses, so this accelerated program helps the reaches of the state. We are not living in the great state of Maricopa but we represent rural residents, so that was extremely important.”

Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) praised the passing of H.B. 2691 during Arizona Western College’s town hall on Wednesday. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Joanne Osborne (R, District 13), provides $15 million for nursing programs at local public universities and community colleges and $27 million for student nurse clinical rotations.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you