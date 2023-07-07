The Arizona Western College Police Department has transferred an armored vehicle on loan from the federal government to the Yuma Police Department for use in high-risk response situations.
The City Council authorized the interagency transfer of the Up-Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, also known as an armored Humvee.
The vehicle had been on loan to the college from the federal Law Enforcement Support Office Program, after the U.S. Secretary of Defense authorized transfer of excess property to law enforcement agencies.
The AWC Police Department originally obtained the vehicle, but a recent requirement calls for the vehicle to be painted a different color and marked as a law enforcement vehicle. The required changes to keep the vehicle at a higher education facility were cost-prohibitive, and the college decided to either transfer the vehicle to another agency or back to the LESO Program.
Because the transfer is within the same region, no transfer costs will be incurred by the city.
The Humvee will be marked as a YPD vehicle and equipped with emergency lights and sirens. The estimated cost to equip the vehicle for service is $6,000. This cost will be covered by the Yuma Police Department Fleet account.
The department intends to use the Humvee as a secondary armored vehicle in the event the Patrol Division needs an up-armored response to an active shooter situation, an officer down rescue, a barricaded subject, a hostage rescue or other violent threat type critical incident.
The Humvee will act as the primary armored cover and transport until the Special Enforcement Team response can be mobilized.
A staff report indicates that the National Tactical Officers Association suggests that YPD’s first-line officers have the ability to mobilize an armored response to the mentioned tactical situations.
Staff noted that the Humvee will augment YPD’s community safety programs by addressing emerging threats, domestic violent extremism and the protection of soft targets and crowded environments in the event of a critical incident.
In other action, the council approved the renewal of the lease of city property located at 1793 S. 1st Ave. with Harvest Power Community Development Group, otherwise known as Harvest Preparatory Academy, for a 12-month period, with the option to renew for two additional 12-month periods.
Harvest operates a preschool and childcare program on the property, which includes a building and parking facilities.
The new lease amount is $2,000 per month, a monthly rate increase of $360 per month, and about the fair market rental value, according to a staff report.
The council also authorized the annexation of property located along the north property line of 2930 and 2734 E. Gila Ridge Road and 2145 S. Harley Drive.
The city initiated the annexations with the intention of closing a narrow county island between Gila Ridge Road and Interstate 8.