Arizona Western College will celebrate its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees – former AWC President Jim Carruthers, Rep. Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4) and higher education benefactor Gonzalo Huerta, Sr. – in a virtual event at 12 p.m. Thursday.
Alumni and the community at large can join the event at www.facebook.com/ArizonaWesternCollege. Those participating are asked to RSVP at 928-344-1720 or foundation@arizonawestern.edu.
According to the college, the AWC Hall of Fame aims to recognize individuals who’ve brought “significant prestige and recognition” to the institution through outstanding success in a career, a body of work or special event or by upholding the mission of higher education in Yuma and/or La Paz County. Nominations generally range from students, faculty and staff to athletic and academic teams and community members.
“It is an honor to recognize these 2020 Inductees for their dedication and leadership in Yuma and La Paz communities,” said Laura Campbell, executive director of the AWC Foundation. “Their service continues to inspire students, staff, and community members.”
JIM CARRUTHERS
Carruthers devoted nearly 30 years of his life to AWC, serving in various capacities including a stint as the college’s president from 1984 to 1996. The college lauded him for his “dynamic and visionary leadership,” which brought about the 2+2 partnership between AWC and Northern Arizona University (NAU) as well as the K-20 Education Consortium, which provided an avenue for Yuma County students to earn their education from kindergarten to doctoral work in their hometown.
Carruthers was one of the catalysts in establishing the NAU-Yuma branch campus, as well as bringing in-person classes and degree programs from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona to Yuma County. In 2009, his namesake was added to the NAU-Yuma Research and Education building in commemoration of his “endless pursuit of excellence” in the realm of education.
CHARLENE FERNANDEZ
One of the first official 2+2 graduates of the AWC/NAU-Yuma partnership, Fernandez is “a local product” and a “remarkable example of an AWC graduate who has created a rich life in public service to uplift and improve the lives of her neighbors,” the college said.
Fernandez was instrumental in “raising the profile of Yuma in national decisions,” as she opened Yuma’s first office for former U.S. Congressman Ed Pastor, at the same time helping bring a Veterans Clinic to Yuma so that veterans could receive services locally rather than travelling to Phoenix or Tucson.
With a bachelor’s degree in education and experience serving on the Yuma Union High School District governing board prior to her election into the Arizona House of Representatives, Fernandez has utilized her platform to “fiercely advocate” for education as well as water, land use, commerce, public safety and transportation.
GONZALO HUERTA SR.
As the son of migrant workers, education was always an “established priority” for Huerta. Like Fernandez, Huerta is also a product of AWC and “highly respected” for his 30 years of nurturing and mentoring students while helping build the college’s welding program.
“Huerta was known as a strict but tireless advocate for his students, and frequently planned family trips around welding competitions, so his students could experience an out-of-town event,” the college said. “He challenged his students and brought out the best in them.”
According to AWC, following his retirement Huerta went on to become the Dean of Instruction for Applied Science at Imperial Valley College, where “he continued to touch the lives of hundreds of students, and he has contributed countless hours as a volunteer judge at welding competitions.”