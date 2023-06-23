Arizona Western College welders represented the state at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta this week.

From June 19-23, team members Patrick Van Fleet, Brandon Relph and Rose Rivera competed at the national level in the Welding Fabrication category under the leadership of AWC Professor of Welding and Technology Bobby Alvarado.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you