Arizona Western College welders represented the state at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta this week.
From June 19-23, team members Patrick Van Fleet, Brandon Relph and Rose Rivera competed at the national level in the Welding Fabrication category under the leadership of AWC Professor of Welding and Technology Bobby Alvarado.
The team earned the opportunity after winning regional and state competitions.
“I just felt so relieved and I was very happy to know that all the practice and training and studying paid off,” Van Fleet said, referring to the moment his team was announced as the state’s gold medalists.
“I was pretty speechless,” Relph commented. “For us to take first, it was amazing. It blew us out of the water. We weren’t expecting it at all.”
“At first, we honestly didn’t think that we were going to win because several other teams were well prepared so we just did our best,” Rivera added. “We had to borrow some of the equipment and one of the machines didn’t work but Mr. Bobby always taught us to adapt with what we’ve got. The fact that we got first – it really took us by surprise and we were super excited.”
With that can-do spirit, the team has been using its welding and fabrication skills at nationals to build a grill from provided materials and blueprints. Per AWC, their finished product will be judged against projects created by other state competition winners from across the country. They’ll also be tested on their knowledge of safety protocols and various welding and cutting processes.
To prepare for this week, the team has been logging multiple hands-on practice sessions each week in addition to the time they’ve spent studying for the competition’s tests.
As told by AWC, each team member has a different story that’s brought them to welding.
Patrick Van Fleet’s story began in Afghanistan when he was wounded as an infantry Marine. 2012 found him in a wheelchair and he was trying to figure out what could do from its confines when he decided to take classes at AWC.
Van Fleet began with earning associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in Automotive Technology and during that time, he found out he no longer needed his wheelchair. He soon got into welding. It was initially a therapeutic hobby for him but it turned into a passion.
“The more and more I found out about welding, the more I wanted to do,” he said.. “And now, I am moving to Iowa to take a welding job as an automation technician for Airgas.”
Van Fleet graduated from AWC in May 2023 with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Welding along with three different welding certifications.
Brandon Relph’s interest in welding, on the other hand, has been a lifelong one.
“Growing up, I was always around welding,” he said. “My grandpa used to race cars and that’s one thing that he did was welding. He built the car frames and he did a lot of fabrication work.
“As I got older, I started doing it a little bit more and eventually that’s when I decided after high school that I wanted to get more into it. So I went to AWC, earned all of my welding certifications, graduated in May and now I’m working as a welding fabricator. Mr. Bobby always pushed me and pushed me – and now I’m already out here working in the real world. If it wasn’t for him, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today.”
During his time at AWC, Relph appreciated how the welding program prepared him to work in the outside world and that he could spend as much time as he needed to finetune his craft.
“It’s definitely not a trade that’s learned overnight,” he said. “There’s always something to practice, there’s always something you can improve on. That’s one thing that I can say about AWC is that you get that time to practice and they even offer open lab time so you can come in anytime and spend as much time as you want. It’s an amazing program. The professors there are just very down to earth.”
For Rose Rivera, she got into welding at AWC after having served in the Army for five years straight out of high school. In researching AWC’s available programs, she remembered loving the welding project she did in FFA at Gila Ridge High School and decided to pursue the field.
“I’m a creative person so I thought with welding, I get to help make things and I get to see my creations come to life and that’s something that’s always interested me,” she said. “When I first came into the program, seeing all those machines was definitely nerve-racking. And then not being able to successfully do some of the welds, I’d go to Mr. Bobby, Patrick, or Brandon to ask for help and they would show me the ways that they would do it. I just evolved off of that on my own and found my own pattern. Now I’m able to help other students.”
Rivera’s currently working toward her Associate in Applied Science degree in Welding Technology with a STEM emphasis and plans to transfer to NAU-Yuma to earn her bachelor’s degree. She hopes to pursue further education to become an underwater welder in the future.
“In high school, I was a swimmer; I always loved being in the water,” she said. “The fact that I love being in the water and I can do welding in the water, it combines two things that I love.”
National championship results were not available yet at the time of publication writing but interested folks can visit https://www.skillsusa.org/competitions/skillsusa-championships/results/ to check for updates.
