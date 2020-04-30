AWC wins bid to host national title

Focusing on the future, the City of Yuma and Arizona Western College announced Wednesday that Yuma’s Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex will be the site of the next two National Junior College Athletic Association Softball championships.
“This is very exciting for Yuma, Arizona Western College and everyone here,” AWC Athletic Director Jerry Smith said on Wednesday. “It’s a big day for us to bring this championship to Yuma for the next two years (2021-22) where 16 of the very best teams in the country will be coming into our community to spend four or five days.”
The news and the press conference themselves were signs to Mayor Doug Nicholls that the focus for the City of Yuma is starting to change back to good plans and exciting news.
“It’s a great day because it’s a beautiful day, but it’s also a great day because we’re not focused on what we’ve been focused on, which is COVID-19,” he said. “Now we’re focused on the future.”
The City of Yuma and AWC worked with the Caballeros de Yuma, the Yuma International Airport and Visit Yuma to bring the tournament to Yuma. Jerry Smith, athletic director for AWC, said the airport has helped to bring in the teams which will come from all around the country for the tournament.
Smith said that getting the tournament here for two years is an accomplishment that compares to bringing the El Toro Bowl to Yuma in 2016. It’s one of the best accomplishments for AWC and the partners involved, especially the Caballeros de Yuma, he said.
Smith expects the tournaments to be attended by families, players and enthusiasts who will be staying in Yuma and giving a boost to its local hospitality businesses. Jeff Ruby, president of Caballeros de Yuma, said he expects thousands of people to come to Yuma during the week of the tournament.
Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma, said that tourism is important for Yuma and should help the region out after a year that hurt tourism everywhere. “Yuma is poised to host these tournaments with great enthusiasm because never before have we had such a great reminder of how important tourism is,” she said.
Several speakers at the press conference, including Smith, Nicholls and Gladys Brown, the director of the Yuma International Airport, said that the main reason the tournament will come to Yuma is because of the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
“The reason we have this tournament is because we have the premier facility known throughout the nation to architects and planners,” Brown said. “It’s the Taj Mahal of softball facilities.”
Brown said that Yuma should be proud as a city and community for having an admired athletic facility that is top quality and well-maintained. It will continue to benefit the area in terms of economics but also entertainment, she said.
During coach Nikki Bethurum’s 11-year tenure (including 2020’s partial season), the Lady Matadors have reached the NJCAA national tournament twice, both visits since 2014.
Bethurum discussed the potential opportunity of AWC not only hosting the tournament, but the Matadors also participating.
“That’s the definite end goal,” she said. “It takes away all of the travel worries...A lot more family and friends can come, that’s pretty much the most exciting thing for me is to see the fans in the stands.”
AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said he expects the news and the event itself to galvanize the community. “It will shine a light on what we have here in Yuma,” he said. “We can take pride in this as a community.”
Sixteen teams will compete in the tournament from May 25-29 for the 2021 tournament and May 24-28 for the 2022 tournament. However, Corr said that he thinks only 15 teams will come because one of the teams will be the Lady Matadors, AWC’s softball team.
“Think about hosting a national tournament for AWC in Yuma,” he said. “That would be a great day just as today is a great day.