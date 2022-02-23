February is Black History Month and Arizona Western College is topping off its celebration with its sixth annual Black History Month Symposium on Thursday. Drawing inspiration from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which founded Black History Month, the symposium is following the association’s theme on “Black Health and Wellness.”
Monica Ketchum, a professor of history and sociology at AWC, will present on “Fighting for Health Equality in the 21st Century” and Residence Hall Director Tony Mitchell will lead a discussion on “Enslaved by Science: Advancing Medicine without Consent.”
Open to members of the public, the symposium is free and will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room BA 111 of the Business Administration building in the Yuma campus, located at 2020 S Avenue 8E. Individuals can also attend via Zoom with Meeting ID: 850 6764 5436.
Ketchum shared that Mitchell will trace the ways in which African Americans have been subjected to medical experiments from slavery to the present while she’ll be discussing how the Black community has been raising awareness on the lack of healthcare access.
“Just because laws were passed to desegregate healthcare and require informed consent does not mean that inequalities vanished,” she said. “Issues including maternal mortality, diabetes, pain management and most recently, coronavirus affect Black Americans disproportionately, leading medical professionals and grassroots organizers to bring attention to the problems and call for change.”
Ketchum shared that the symposium at AWC started when she partnered with a communications professor and since then, she’s been an active coordinator. Because of her field of expertise, Ketchum’s interested in civil rights, human rights and equality, but she noted that having these discussions are important for everyone.
“As a historian, I think it is important for us to grapple with our fraught past, acknowledge the problems and celebrate what we have accomplished in terms of creating a more equitable society,” she said. “However, there is still work to be done and having these discussions might inspire people to keep the momentum going so that one day we will have equality. In this case, to health and wellness.”
