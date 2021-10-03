Arizona Western College held its Celebration of Scholars on Thursday evening. The annual appreciation banquet, held outdoors this year, recognizes the academic achievements of scholarship recipients and the donors who enabled their success.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, the AWC Foundation reports that it has granted over $276,000 in scholarship awards and 11 new endowments–which are scholarships that have amassed over $10,000 in funds–were established.
“This experience at this college is about eliminating student poverty,” said AWC President Daniel Corr, “It transforms lives.”
Noting the importance of eliminating poverty as AWC’s mission, Corr informed the crowd that AWC’s student population is 71% Latinx, 70% first generation and 56% fully Pell grant eligible. He also noted that AWC students earn associate’s degrees at three times the state average and also earn Bachelor’s degrees at a rate above the state average.
Testifying to this at the event, student speaker Nelly Rosiles shared how she had legally moved with her family to the U.S. from Mexico, not knowing English at first. She started AWC in 2019 as a first generation student. Her first semester was filled with hesitation and a lack of motivation, but an email about Northern Arizona University and AWC’s Yuma Educational Success (YES) program opened many doors for her as she was eventually selected.
Rosiles went on to become a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) tutor and earned an Associate’s of Administration of Justice. Rosiles is now a student of Justice Studies with an emphasis in Intelligence at NAU.
AWC’s Associate Dean of Enrollment Services, Ana English, also testified as a donor, stating that the generosity of donors enriches students’ lives. As a first generation and nontraditional student who earned her Bachelor’s at the age of 47, English emphasized that students should never quit, even if they must take breaks.
“A lot of us think we aren’t smart enough or good enough, but we are,” she said.
English formed the “BEA-lieve” scholarship in memory of her sister, Beatrice Garcia. During her time working in the financial aid office, English was moved by the stories of students in need. “One day it broke my heart to see one of our athletes post, ‘Hey does anyone have $3? I’m really hungry,’” she said.
Inspired by this, English helped make it possible for AWC employees to assist with scholarships through voluntary payroll deductions. She reports that the change has made a big difference.
Laura Knaresboro, executive director of the AWC Foundation, concluded that the Foundation is glad “to celebrate our students, who’ve worked hard to earn their scholarships, and thank their donors. We’re amazingly happy to have the Culinary Department and its students host.”
Knaresboro also pointed out that one of the students was still in middle school, noting that AWC’s diverse programs makes education possible for a wide variety of students.
Hosted outdoors at night with lights strung between trees, Corr concluded of the setting that it was “a reward we all deserve after a Yuma summer.”
For more information about the AWC Foundation and its scholarships, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu/.