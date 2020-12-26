Since 2008, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) has offered career and technical education – also known as CTE – opportunities to high school students across Yuma County in order to condition these emerging leaders of society for college and/or career readiness.
Joining the district’s efforts and strengthening its preexisting partnership with Arizona Western College is Reetika Dhawan, the college’s associate vice president of workforce development and career and technical education and STEDY’s newest governing board member.
Dhawan was recently appointed by Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree to occupy a vacant seat on the board for a two-year term, until the next general election in 2022.
“Her knowledge of career and technical education was outstanding, and we felt that she would really add a lot to their board,” said Tyree. “She’s been a really great partner with the high school district and the elementary districts as the dean of career and technical education for the college. It’s one thing to have that knowledge, and that’s very important, but she has a real can-do attitude. When something needs to be done, she steps up and gets it done.”
Dhawan moved to the United States in 2007, when she began teaching high school physics and math in Parker Unified School District.
In 2008, she took a part-time position at AWC teaching math, physics and engineering before transitioning to full-time in 2010, serving as the department chair for math and engineering in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, she was elevated to dean of career and technical education.
“I was scared at first, but I learned from a lot of good mentors,” Dhawan said. “I had mentors in the college’s president Dr. (Daniel) Corr, Gina Thompson (superintendent of Yuma Union High School District), Kevin Imes (superintendent of STEDY), Tom Tyree – these are my great mentors who supported me and helped me have a vision.”
Even now as the college’s associate vice president of workforce development and career and technical education, Dhawan continues to teach in the classroom (or via Zoom in recent days), engaging with students to help them identify and achieve their goals for their academic and vocational careers.
“I was so close to the students that when I applied for the dean position, they came to me and said, ‘Don’t apply for this, we don’t want to lose you,’” said Dhawan. “I still teach, because I really feel passionate about this. It’s really made me see and understand what they go through and how to help them with what they want to do (for a career). I’m in touch with the students because if I’m not, I’m not going to be able to find a solution for them.”
According to Dhawan, there’s a “caliber of talent” housed within the students of Yuma County that needs to be called out, nurtured and believed in.
“It makes a difference when you believe in students,” she said. “Students will say sometimes, ‘I’m not going to go to college’ or ‘I’m not going to get a job,’ and someone has to believe in them and encourage them to achieve their goals, to give them a chance. These students are so young – we can mold them and give them the right advice. This is our responsibility, because these students are our future. Sometimes they don’t have that support system at home. I want to be someone they can ask for guidance.”
According to Dhawan, this vision is mirrored by both AWC and STEDY. With a foot in both camps, she intends to serve as a bridge between the two, contributing to a smoothness in students’ transition from high school to college and/or the workforce.
“Our vision is the same: to prepare students for a career pathway in the global market with postsecondary credits, industry certifications and through gaining practical, high-level skills,” she said. “We support all types of learners, starting from high school and college, coming together as one team. It’s very smooth, the relationship between STEDY and AWC; we are partnering in a lot of programs together. This will help us to envision new programs together.”
This fall, STEDY and AWC are partnering to provide Amazon Web Services and Google certification programs while preparing to roll out a program in medical billing and coding in the future.
By providing these lucrative opportunities locally, Dhawan said long-term benefits are posed not only to students, but to the community at large as well.
“Sometimes, students want to do something but they don’t see that program offered at the college and they have to leave Yuma,” she said. “The goal of my heart is to help support high school students and to create new programs that will really benefit Yuma so that students won’t have to leave. I want to be in a division where I’m serving individuals who know what they want to be in life.”
Dhawan said she’s fortunate to live and work in a community who believes in its students and believes in her as she works to curate new opportunities for them to succeed and thrive. The community’s support, she said, is what makes Yuma “home.”
“I can’t see myself ever leaving Yuma; I’ve become a Yuman,” she said.