At Arizona Western College, students struggling with getting enough food and basic necessities can find help in Andale’s Food Pantry, a service on campus that provides for immediate needs. This November through Dec. 15, AWC is looking for help to fill its pantry’s shelves with a food drive.
The idea for the pantry existed for quite some time before it was established in 2019. Shara Skinner, AWC Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities, explained in an interview with the Sun that Mike Ivers, former President and CEO of the Yuma Community Food Bank, had approached her about a year before he passed. He shared with her that he would love for there to be an option for students on campus to get immediate access to food as needed.
The pantry took time to get set up as Skinner explained that grants had to be applied for, among other things. Finally, in 2019 it was established as part of the AWC Innovation Fund which supports the development of one-time projects that contribute to the mission and vision of the college.
“We got it running up almost immediately before COVID,” said Skinner. A press release from AWC affirms that during the pandemic, students who were living on campus and unable to return home were supplied with food and toiletries from the pantry.
“We only got back on campus this January so we pushed for information about it,” she said. “Since we utilized it in the Fall, students come in about 40 a week–that’s kind of a generous average. Sometimes there’s 50 students a week or 25, but on average 40.”
The pantry provides enrolled students access to a lot of toiletries and food. In addition to this, the Hot Meals program enables students to receive one hot meal from the cafeteria a week. Access to a hot meal food card depends on availability, but students who have extra meals on their own cards can donate to the program. So far, over 100 students have participated in the program this semester.
Skinner shared that the college had been aware of a need for support in this area, but they hadn’t expected it to be as great as it is.
“We did not expect that,” she stated. “A lot of students expressed to us that they went to work or chose school and they’re struggling for it.”
Noting that the need has surpassed expectation, Skinner said, “We are happy to help our students in every way we can and hope that our communities will come together to help us continue to provide support where needed.”
To help fill the pantry’s shelves, community members are encouraged to contribute to the food drive that is running now through Dec. 15. Nonperishable canned/boxed foods, clothes, baby items, new blankets and unused toiletries are needed and can be dropped off at the Campus Life or AWC Foundation offices, which are both located in the 3C Building of the AWC Yuma Campus at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
Those interested in giving can also do so monetarily to benefit students utilizing AWC’s Hot Meal Program. Visit azwestern.edu/student-life/food-pantry for more information about how to give.
While the pantry and hot meal program are located at the Yuma campus, Skinner also shared that a research study will be conducted in January to determine the need district-wide in San Luis, Somerton and La Paz.
In the meantime, students in need of assistance now can find Andale’s Food Pantry in AC 101 and set up an appointment to visit the pantry by applying for services online or by contacting awcfoodpantry@azwestern.edu for more information.
