Thirty-one middle schoolers in Arizona Western College’s South Yuma County Math Project needn’t worry about tuition now. A press release from AWC reports that local business owner Nieves Riedel recently donated $3,100 to the AWC Foundation to cover the tuition for middle school students taking college math courses.
The benefitting seventh- and eighth-grade students are part of the South Yuma County Math Project.
Formerly known as the Gadsden Math Project, it was started in 2007 by individuals from AWC and Gadsden Elementary School District #32: Everardo Martinez, Dr. Raymond Aguilera, Homero Chavez and Jesus Arrizon. The afterschool program was created to enable middle schoolers to take college-level math courses taught by AWC professors.
Susanna Zambrano, associate dean for South Yuma County Services in AWC, explained in an interview that the project started small but has since grown to be very successful. In its 14 years, nearly 1,500 students have enrolled in the program. The project initially served students from the Gadsden district – hence its former name – and the math professors involved were qualifying teachers handpicked by the district that AWC hired. The project has since grown to include the Somerton School District.
“We have fabulous professors that are very passionate about young students and their success in higher education,” Zambrano said. “With time, the amazing thing that’s happened is that the culture has changed. Before, there was an insecurity and even a hesitation in taking higher-level classes and now we have more parents requesting information.”
Students in the program can begin with algebra. Despite not being a college-level class, Zambrano notes that it provides students with the foundation they need to keep studying math at the collegiate level and teaches them skills they’ll need to be successful in college. Students that do really well can also take pre-calculus and some have even gone on to study calculus.
The program makes a big difference because it allows students to earn college credits that also count toward high school credits.
“They could finish all associate’s degree math requirements while eliminating high school math requirements,” Zambrano said. “Some students have graduated from this program with their high school diploma and their associate’s. We like knowing that when a middle school student is successful in a college course, they already know they’ll be successful in high school and college.”
She noted that success this early on increases the odds of students going on to complete their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
“We’ve seen doctors, engineers and lawyers come out of this program,” she said. “And it’s only possible because of the school districts themselves. They’ve handpicked their professors. They offer afternoon support and tutoring. Some offer Saturday tutoring sessions.”
And of course, she previously noted in AWC’s press release that the support of community members like Nieves Riedel helps keep the program going.
“Ms. Nieves Riedel is a vital part of this community,” she said. “Her generous contribution to the lives of our students will be evident for generations to come. We are grateful for her continued support.”
Riedel also shared that she values helping students prepare for the future.
“We are so blessed and honored to be in a position where we can help and give back to the community,” Riedel said. “I’m a true believer that you have to pay it forward. These students will be taking all of our places someday and we need to prepare them for their future.”
Those interested in donating to the South Yuma County Math Project can visit foundation.azwestern.edu/give-online or contact the AWC Foundation Office at foundation@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-1720. AWC noted in its release that while any donations are appreciated, a gift of $250 will cover a student’s tuition and books for one semester.
