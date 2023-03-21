For just an hour of your time, Arizona Western College Theatre is inviting you to the mad, whimsical fun that is “Alice in Wonderland.” Starting Wednesday, March 22, AWC will be bringing to life a non-Disney adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic for the public to enjoy.
This time, the performance is a special product of AWCTheatre. Professor Ann Wilkinson adapted the play for the stage “with a great deal of creative and improvisational input from the very creative cast.”
“Because we wanted the show to be ‘portable’ and playable in multiple locations, we are relying on the creative talents of the actors to bring the story alive, rather than special effects or extensive costuming,” she said. “It is a fun-filled hour that will be enjoyed equally by adults and children.”
Additionally, the show will be serving as a “FUNdraiser” to support the new Children’s Museum of Yuma County on Saturday, March 25. Wilkinson stated that AWCTheatre is using its “playful creativity and imagination to support a place for the children of Yuma County to explore and discover their own!”
Because of this, there will be various opportunities to take part in the fun. Tickets to see Alice in Wonderland are $5. The following are the various performance locations, dates and times:
- Wednesday, March 22 – Friday March 24 @ 7 p.m. in the AWC Theatre (AWC’s Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E) Special FUNdraiser: Saturday, March 25 @ 5 p.m. in the Children’s Museum of Yuma County (200 E. Main St, limited seating, donations accepted at the door)
- Sunday, March 26 @ 2 p.m. on the patio by the AWC Library
- (“Bring your own seating, sunscreen – and have a tea party, if you like!”)
