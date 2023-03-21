For just an hour of your time, Arizona Western College Theatre is inviting you to the mad, whimsical fun that is “Alice in Wonderland.” Starting Wednesday, March 22, AWC will be bringing to life a non-Disney adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic for the public to enjoy.

This time, the performance is a special product of AWCTheatre. Professor Ann Wilkinson adapted the play for the stage “with a great deal of creative and improvisational input from the very creative cast.”

