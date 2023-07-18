Arizona Governor Inauguration

New Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, a Republican, waves to the crowd after taking the ceremonial oath of office at the state Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 5.

 Ross D. Franklin/ap

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes says state schools chief Tom Horne has no authority to cut off funds to schools that don’t use “structured English immersion’’ to teach students who are not proficient.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you