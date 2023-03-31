PHOENIX – The Arizona Democratic Party filed suit Thursday to keep the No Labels Party off the 2024 ballot, conceding it fears its presence “will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates.’’

Legal papers filed in Maricopa County Superior Court cite what the Democrats say are a series of legal flaws in the petitions filed with Secretary of State Adrian Fontes seeking certification and ballot access. That includes everything from wording discrepancies in the paperwork to allegations that people were attesting to signatures on those petitions before others had actually signed the papers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you