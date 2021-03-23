PHOENIX – The state’s top fire management official is predicting another dangerous season.
John Truett said Monday that he anticipates that conditions this year will be no better than last year. And last year Arizona burned up close to 980,000 acres, the second worst year in state history.
“Most of the state is experiencing extreme, exceptional drought,’’ he said.
“That leads to an early fire season,’’ Truett explained. “We’ve already had several fires that are 500 acres plus.’’
All of that, he said, leads to the chance of rapid spread across the landscape.
“It’s going to be extremely, dry,’’ Truett said. “It’s not going to take much to get an ignition source going.’’
But the lack of current rainfall, he said, is only part of the problem.
At the higher elevations, the areas with the biggest trees, there is “very little snowpack.’’
Complicating all of that is the continue spread of the COVID-19 virus. That, said Truett, means having to maintain certain protocols to ensure that those battling the fires remain healthy and don’t spread the disease.
“This COVID is not over by any means,’’ he said. “It’s still going to affect the way we have to handle wildland fires.’’
Gov. Doug Ducey used the opportunity to tout the expansion of existing programs that use inmates from state prisons to fight the fires.
The changes, funded with as $24.5 million appropriation, will have inmates clearing the forests of debris. The governor said this not only creates work opportunities for inmates but also helps provide them with skills they can use to find employment after release.