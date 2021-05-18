The Arizona Registrar of Contractors ( AZ ROC) has announced that it has revoked the license of a Yuma-based company that builds swimming pools.
The revocation is the result of a hearing held on April 16, 2021 in which an Administrative Law Judge ruled to revoke the KA-5 Dual Swimming Pool license (ROC 316303) held by Gamez Pools & Service LLC.
During the hearing, the Administrative Law Judge found that Gamez Pools & Services LLC failed to deliver on a contract to build a pool at a Tacna RV park in October 2019.
The project was supposed to take six months, but still had not been completed a year later in October 2020, prompting the property owner to file a complaint with AZ ROC.
After being notified of the AZ ROC complaint, Gamez Pools & Service agreed to finish the pool by December 2020, but again failed to do so.
On Dec. 1, 2020, AZ ROC issued a directive to Gamez Pools & Service to complete the project by appropriate means, which was the company’s third chance to finish the job it had been paid to do.
Gamez Pools & Service, however, failed to complete the work by a February, 3, 2020 compliance jobsite inspection, which led to the hearing that resulted in the decision to revoke the company’s license.
According to the AZ ROC, it has investigated 13 prior complaints against Gomez Pools & Service since 2018, and while the company resolved most of those complaints , one resulted in a prior suspension of the license.
The revocation goes into effect on June 24, 2021. The company has until then to appeal the decision.
