PHOENIX – State senators voted Tuesday to ask voters to wipe out the ability of cities to have their own charters – but only after its sponsor vowed to narrow it to affect only Tucson and Phoenix and, pretty soon, Mesa.

As approved, SCR 1023 would repeal a provision of the Arizona Constitution that dates to territorial days that permits city voters to establish home rule. That enables them to make their own rules on matters of local concerns like how the local government is set up and how and when to run elections. But Republicans Ken Bennett and T.J. Shope said Tuesday they were supporting it because Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, promised to have it altered when it now goes to the House so it would affect only communities larger than 500,000. In fact, both said they would not have voted for the measure if it undermined the charters that now exist in Prescott and Casa Grande in their home legislative districts.

