PHOENIX – Courting a possible veto, Republican state senators have approved three proposals to cut individual income taxes as soon as this coming budget year – and deny the new governor the revenues she is counting on to create new programs and expand existing ones.

And two of them would be permanent and one-way measures, meaning that once the tax rate goes down, the only way the revenues could be restored is with a difficult-to-get supermajority vote of legislators or the public.

