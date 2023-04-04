The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) announced on Monday that it will host a two-day tour of the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), which is one of the largest military bases in the western world.
The two-day tour, which is being held on April 12 and 13, will allow local defense contractors and subcontractors to learn about YPG’s advanced military asset testing capabilities and discover how they can best utilize them.
“Many Arizona defense contractors and subcontractors are shipping their materials for out-of-state testing, not realizing that YPG is right in their backyard,” said Julie Engel, chair of Yuma 50, and member of AZDIC. “The Yuma Proving Ground is at the forefront of Army modernization efforts yet remains underutilized by local industry players.
Engel’s message is that AZDIC wants the defense industry to know that YPG is a massive opportunity for them, and if they weren’t taking advantage of it, they should be.
YPG’s mission is to ensure the operational success and dependability of weapon systems and munitions provided to American military forces across its massive 1,300 square mile installation.
YPG plans, conducts, assesses, analyzes, reports, and supports developmental tests, production tests, and integrated developmental/operational tests.
In addition, YPG is used by the Army and other branches of the military, as well as the Department of Defense, the U.S. Government, foreign allied armed services, and international and commercial customers to conduct training.
“Arizona has, and always will be, a hotbed for national defense,” said AZDIC President Lynndy Smith. “It is important that the defense community knows that YPG is here and is a seriously viable competitive option for their defense testing.”
She added the tour is an opportunity for the Arizona defense community to collaborate and determine how they can best work together to advance their individual and collective goals.
On April 12, a YPG test director will give private onsite tours to interested defense contractors and subcontractors.
Participants will get a first-hand look at a variety of the testing that happens at YPG and have an opportunity to ask questions about the installation’s operations and what testing is feasible for them.
YPG’s testing expertise spans ground weapons systems (from small arms to long range artillery), helicopter armament and target acquisition systems, artillery and tank munitions, and cargo and personnel parachutes, including guided systems technologies.
The following day, participants will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with AZDIC leadership and Congressional staff to discuss their needs and how YPG can be of assistance to them.
These conversations will also provide an opportunity for feedback on how YPG can improve its testing facilities to meet current industry needs.
In addition, contractors will have the opportunity to attend a luncheon with Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls.