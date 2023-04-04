YPG tour

 Photo courtesy of U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) announced on Monday that it will host a two-day tour of the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), which is one of the largest military bases in the western world.

The two-day tour, which is being held on April 12 and 13, will allow local defense contractors and subcontractors to learn about YPG’s advanced military asset testing capabilities and discover how they can best utilize them.

