The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for your help.
Currently, AZGFD patrols almost 114 million square miles of “harsh deserts, rugged canyons, sweeping plateaus and thick forests” in 15 counties, the agency notes.
And it does so with only 97 wildlife managers, or game wardens.
“It’s a monumental task, done daily by dedicated people who are charged with being part officer, part biologist, part educator, and all-the-time conduit to the public,” AZGFD notes.
To help boost enforcement, AZGFD is asking sportsmen to help protect and conserve wildlife by taking part in Operation Game Thief.
This silent witness initiative encourages the public to report information about the illegal take of wildlife and any suspicious activity.
Operation Game Thief received more than 2,000 calls in 2019, resulting in 135 citations being issued statewide for wildlife violations, including the illegal take of big game, fishing violations, and the unlawful killing of migratory birds
Here are the top five reported violations last year across the state:
• 567 for the illegal take of big game (resulting in 96 of the 135 citations).
• 155 for fishing violations.
• 109 for migratory bird violations.
• 96 for feeding wildlife.
• 66 for the illegal take of raptors.
In Yuma County specifically, there were 42 citations issued by Arizona Game and Fish officers in 2019, according to AZGFD in Yuma.
• 10 citations in the San Luis Justice Court, which includes 2 off-highway vehicle citations, 1 for no fishing license and 7 dove hunting-related citations.
• 31 citations in the Yuma Justice Court, which includes 5 off-highway vehicle citations, 5 dove hunting-related, 8 for no fishing licenses, 11 watercraft-related citations, 1 for operating under the influence boating, and 1 hunting license fraud citation.
• 1 citation in the Wellton Justice Court – a citation for an unlawfully taken snake case.
Law Enforcement Program Manager Richard Myers with Arizona Game and Fish – Yuma notes that because AZGFD is a state agency, the office in Yuma also patrols La Paz, Mohave and Maricopa counties.
“Arizona Game and Fish has a limited number of Game Wardens including only a few who patrol Yuma County,” Myers noted.
Calls to Operation Game Thief are strictly confidential, and callers can remain anonymous. The program offers rewards ranging from $500 up to $8,000, in some cases, for information that leads to an arrest.
“Poachers are thieves who pose a serious threat to wildlife,” said Scott Fischer, OGT program manager. “Poachers are criminals. That’s why it’s important that hunters, who are committed to the time-honored tradition of hunting legally and ethically, continue to be vigilant by using their eyes and ears to help AZGFD investigate poaching cases and prosecute the perpetrators.”
“The hunting community does a great job of policing itself. If you see something, say something. Together, we can make a difference for Arizona’s wildlife.”
People who make a mistake in the field also have the opportunity to self-report the issue, AZGFD said.
“Wildlife managers realize that mistakes sometimes are made in the field by the most well-intentioned of sportsmen. Those who self-report violations often receive just a written warning (provided negligence isn’t found on the part of the hunter), and the meat from the wildlife taken is typically donated to local food banks,” AZGFD noted in a press release.
To learn more about Operation Game Thief, including tips on how to report a wildlife violation, see page 83 in the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations.”
To report a suspected violation, call the hotline at 1-800-352-0700.