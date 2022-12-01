poaching

The illegally killed and quartered mule deer was found inside a cooler floating in the Salinity Canal behind the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

 Courtesy of ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered by the Operation Game Thief Program for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent illegal killing of a female mule deer in Yuma County

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), the crime likely took place some time during the weekend of Oct. 28 and may have happened in Wellton or the Dome Valley area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you