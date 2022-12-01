A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered by the Operation Game Thief Program for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent illegal killing of a female mule deer in Yuma County
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), the crime likely took place some time during the weekend of Oct. 28 and may have happened in Wellton or the Dome Valley area.
“The unlawful killing of this female mule deer was the act of a criminal,” said Officer Yosie Hyink, an AZGFD wildlife manager in the Yuma Region. “Most of what was edible was left to waste.”
She said that there is currently no open season for hunting mule deer and violators could face several criminal charges including take during a closed season, waste of edible meat and criminal littering.
If convicted a violator could also lose their hunting and fishing privileges in the state of Arizona.
The mule deer doe was found inside a white cooler floating in the Salinity Canal behind the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. It had been quartered with the neck meat removed.
All other meat had been abandoned and left to waste.
“Poachers are not hunters. They are criminals who steal from the resources and from the residents of Arizona,” Hyink said.
Anyone with any information about the case can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at any time at (800) 352-0700.
Callers’ identities remain confidential and those reporting may also do so anonymously upon request.
Also, when reporting information about the incident be sure to reference OGT case number 22-003413.