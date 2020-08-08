A herd of desert bighorn sheep that reside in the Chocolate Mountains near Yuma have all the water they need, now that the source they rely on is back up and running again.
Chris Bedinger, public information officer for the Arizona Game & Fish Department in Yuma, explained that in early July, Yuma Proving Ground notified the agency that it had received a signal indicating one of its water catchment systems had gone dry.
Concerned for the well-being of the sheep, a team from AZGFD hiked nearly 2 miles through rugged terrain and in scorching heat to get to the site and assess the situation.
Upon their arrival, the team was surprised to find about 15 bighorn sheep milling around, presumably in search of water. They also found that a pipe had been broken, which caused the tank to drain, and turned on a backup water system.
“It was a matter of them turning on the valve after they got up there and verified that the old system had failed,” Bedinger said. “They estimated that the sheep only had a couple more days to live had they not gone out there and turned the water back on.”
According to Bedinger, the water catchment system was originally built sometime in the 1990s. However, it was renovated in the spring of 2019 with members of the Yuma Rod and Gun Club and Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma volunteering to provide much of the labor that was needed.
As part of the renovation, a pressure sensor developed by YPG to monitor the water levels inside the tanks was also installed.
In total, YPG has installed these sensors, which provide real-time information, on four water catchment systems that AZGFD manages in remote locations on its property.
“Rain is unpredictable in southwest Arizona, and this requires innovative approaches and partnerships to protect wildlife,” said AZGFD Yuma Regional Supervisor Mike Summer.
Bedinger said without the timely data from these sensors, it may have been weeks before they discovered the tanks were empty, which could have resulted in the death of many bighorn sheep and other wild animals.
Even though this past month was the hottest July recorded, the sensors worked exactly as intended.
Summer added that by continuing to foster relationships with partners such as YPG, AZGFD can develop affordable solutions to protect wildlife and provide animals with the water they need to survive during dry summer months when it is scarce.
