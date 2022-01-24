AZTEC High School’s governing board is slated to convene today for a meeting at 4 p.m. in Classroom A-1 at AZTEC High School, 2330 W 28th St. Members of the public are invited to attend and the usage of masks is encouraged.
In this meeting, the board members will be sworn in and officers will be elected. Currently, AZTEC High’s board members include Mary Garcia, Debbie Carpenter, Karen Johnson, Brenna Paulin and Charlie Splawn.
The meeting will also include a review and discussion of board policy as well as a discussion of terms expiration dates. Reports on finances and student life as well as reports by the principal and the superintendent will be made.
Members of the public will be able to address the board for comments and complaints and need not request permission in advance.
To find agendas and learn more about the school board, visit https://www.aztechs.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=455859&type=d.
