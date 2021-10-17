AZTEC High School’s regular school board meeting is slated to convene Monday at 4:00 pm in Classroom A-1, AZTEC High School, 2330 W 28th St., Yuma, Arizona, 85364. Members of the public are invited to attend and the usage of masks is encouraged.
In this meeting, the board will be discussing program updates regarding priority funding, upcoming competitions and the professional learning community. Notably, there will also be discussion of Arizona Proposition 301, which concerns education funding.
Additionally, AZTEC’s school board is currently in need of a new board member and will be accepting applications until the end of the month. Applicants must be registered voters in Arizona and have resided in Yuma County for at least one year to be eligible. Employees of the charter school or juvenile court and their spouses, however, are ineligible. Interested applicants can send questions or a letter of interest to Principal Steve Pallack at spallack@courts.az.gov.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.