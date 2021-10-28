The COVID pandemic is having an unexpected impact on the funding and enrollment for AZTEC High School.
At its October school board meeting, Principal Steve Pallack said the two topics were primary concerns.
As the only school of its kind in the country whose charter is owned by the courts, AZTEC operates a little differently. Pallack explained in an interview with the Yuma Sun that the school tends to serve as a revolving door for students as many come in after being suspended and are met wherever they’re at educationally so that they can be caught up should they choose to return to their home school.
With COVID, Pallack shared that many students are finding it possible to go to work without finishing their education, so it’s been a struggle to keep up enrollment. This is a concern for the school, he shared, because state funding depends on Average Daily Membership (ADM).
At each month’s regular meeting, the school board has discussed ways to boost enrollment. Pallack shared that at the beginning of the year, the school was strictly face-to-face and had about 30 enrolled students. Since then, the school has used parent suggestions from a survey and opened up its computer lab for students to use in the afternoon.
“Some students have children and can’t find daycare,” said Pallack, “but they can come in for the afternoon … We’ll try just about anything right now to help our students.”
By implementing a blended approach where students can learn online, Pallack stated that the number of enrolled students is up to 70 currently. The ideal goal is about 120. While the school can accommodate more students, Pallack explained that having small classrooms is a benefit for the students.
Additionally, many students are drawn to the school’s four-day week as it allows them to work while they stay in school. Since many of AZTEC’s students are among the first in their families to graduate from high school, Pallack noted the importance of keeping students in school by boosting enrollment.
As the school year progresses, the school will continue to implement more ideas. One way individuals can help? AZTEC is currently accepting applications for a new board member. Interested individuals can contact Steve Pallack at spallack@courts.az.gov.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.