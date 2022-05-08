After 26 years, AZTEC High School is permanently closing its doors on June 30.
Established in 1995, the school has been one of the longest-running charter schools in Arizona and one of a kind, too, since its charter is held by the juvenile court system.
When it opened, Yuma County had a great need for AZTEC’s services in providing high-risk juvenile offenders with individual avenues for future success. During its first year, over 50 youth were under court supervision because they’d been expelled from school and had no other educational options save for studying to acquire a GED. At its peak, Yuma County Juvenile Court Center Director Edward Gilligan noted that AZTEC had enrolled more than 130 students per year. But with changing community needs and dwindling enrollment numbers, the decision to close had been made with the best interests of students in mind.
The question of why may still linger, but Gilligan identified various factors for the closing. As a charter school with self-contained funding, AZTEC relied on enrollment and average daily membership (ADM) numbers for funding. In recent months, the ADM was below 40 and very commonly, it was around 20. Additionally, public school districts have worked harder to retain students.
Gilligan praised the work done at Vista High School, where students with disciplinary issues can move to that campus as part of a special program and still be able to return to their home school without disruption to enrollment or attendance. And lastly, more charter schools have come into the scene, offering students more choices.
“Consequently, the school has been operating under financial strain for several years and was facing a significant reduction in staff to balance the budget in [Fiscal Year] 2023,” Gilligan concluded in a written statement. “Reaching the decision to close the school came after careful consideration of the educational consequences of downsizing operations, evaluation of the educational options in the community and reflection on the mission of our Juvenile Court.
“In final analysis, we determined a school with few teachers and limited resources wouldn’t be the best school for students. Our area schools are providing diverse opportunities to students and offer social and technological resources we cannot match.”
While closing a school is a painful thing and change can be challenging for students and staff alike, Gilligan feels the decision was made well. During the process, he visited other schools in the county to learn more about the options available to AZTEC’s students today, and students were able to meet with other schools and their counselor at AZTEC to discuss their educational opportunities going forward. Each stakeholder–students, parents and staff members–were individually assisted in determining their next steps.
“Our focus here is trying to find, given the circumstances, where the right thing for the court, kids’ families as we look to the next 25 years–not at the last 25 years–is we’re not an educator, okay?” Gilligan said. “We’re not going to run a school, but it doesn’t make the transition any less challenging for people and we’re going to do our very best to support those people.”
So how can the juvenile court system best help the community now?
“The most appropriate role for us to play today is a juvenile court that is concerned with making sure kids are successful in their home schools, and for kids who decide that a charter school is the best option, there’s some great options in Yuma,” Gilligan said.
He stated that the most common referral to Yuma’s juvenile court today is truancy, making it an important issue to provide support in addressing.
“Under Arizona law, when a kid misses 10 consecutive days of school, they have to disenroll them,” Gilligan said. “Schools don’t want to do that. Schools want to retain their students, so they’re doing a lot of outreach to kids. I think every one of our area high schools has dropout prevention specialists now–they follow up on kids.
“And at the juvenile court, we’re kicking off a new program focused at truancy because we’ve got a lot of kids coming in for truancy and we really want to explore the drivers behind their lack of attendance. There’s all sorts of reasons why kids don’t go to school. But networking with dropout prevention specialists, building relationships at all the local schools and addressing individual student needs: it’s our wheelhouse; that’s the stuff a court is designed to do.
“And we have the luxury now in a community with a lot of really good educational options to refocus our work back on fostering the success of kids in the greater community.”
In looking back at the school’s history, however, it’s worth noting that the school had met significant community needs when education wasn’t what it’s currently like in Yuma.
“It is hard to measure the impact AZTEC has had on the students,” said Steve Pallack, who just retired from his position as principal of AZTEC. “When you have students that never passed a class and they earn some credits, that is a success. Or a student who has never had a high school graduate in their family and they graduate, that is a success! Giving students the opportunities to learn a trade or develop a skill–they don’t want to go to college, but they want to work! Often to help support their family.
“Working with young and/or expecting mothers to allow them to finish their credits is a win. Taking kids that were on probation and helping to teach them other ways of life that will keep them out of jail and in some cases alive…..a win!”
But even when considering numbers and outcomes, AZTEC certainly made an influence.
“I was able to figure that since 2005, AZTEC has issued over 30,000 credits,” Pallack said. “This might not seem like a lot in 17+ years, but for a school whose enrollment was around 100-120, it is quite a few.
“Recently, AZTEC sent students to a state competition and had some success. An AZTEC student finished third in one of the construction competitions at the SkillsUSA competition. In the Leadership challenge, AZTEC finished first. The next highest Yuma area school was Cibola in 8th. There is an AZTEC student working at the state capitol. Many people have used the UMA sculpture at the state park [which was created by AZTEC students]. Even during the pandemic, AZTEC continued to graduate students, never having COVID issues at the school.”
During his six years working at AZTEC, Pallack found the best part of the job to be working with the kids–and he considers every single accomplishment made by a student there a worthy cause for celebration as impact is perhaps best quantified on a personal, subjective level.
Although AZTEC will no longer be involved as directly in students’ lives, the juvenile court plans to continue following its mission “to protect children and families, to promote justice and accountability and to provide rehabilitation for a safer community.”
“We became educators out of necessity 26 years ago in furtherance of our mission to provide rehabilitation,” Gilligan said. “Today, the school operates only to educate, and in that domain, we’re not the best option. With truancy rates increasing across the community, the juvenile court must support enrollment, attendance and achievement of students in all area schools. By discontinuing our operation of AZTEC, we will increase the enrollment and revenue of other area schools and we will expand our capacity to work within our mission.”
For those looking for further answers, Gilligan encourages the public to reach out to him directly. He can be reached at egilligan@courts.az.gov or (928) 314-1900.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.