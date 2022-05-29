AZTEC High School is closing its doors after 26 years, but not before celebrating its final graduating class of 2022. On Thursday morning, May 26, eight seniors walked the line and received their diplomas signifying the accomplishment of a major milestone.
Surrounded by faculty, staff and loved ones, the graduates’ excitement was shared by all.
AZTEC High’s graduating class of 2022 included:
- Jeesy Apodaca
- Clarysa Clark
- Aaron Fuentes
- Azaria Hayes
- Alicia Inzunza
- Yadira Nunez
- Jenaya Padilla
- Diana Uribe