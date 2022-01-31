AZTEC High School’s school board convened Monday for its January meeting and with it, provided an update on happenings at the charter school.
AZTEC High is the only school in the country whose charter is owned by the courts. In a previous interview with the Yuma Sun, Principal Steve Pallack explained that the school serves as a revolving door primarily for suspended students. Since the pandemic, the school has been working hard to boost enrollment – an important concern since state funding depends on average daily membership.
In January’s meeting, Pallack shared that enrollment numbers have been increasing, but not at a spectacular rate. Currently, the number is at 15 above what it reported in late October.
“Every day it seems like we’re adding a couple more, but we’re subtracting a few,” he said. “We get three, we lose two.”
Apart from enrollment, Pallack had good things to share about the students’ progress. Students have been receiving help catching up with math. He noted that a good deal of juniors and seniors come in not knowing their multiplication tables.
Additionally, some students have come up a few grade levels in reading.
“It’s a matter of taking the time,” Pallack said. “Once they start, some kids find they love reading.”
“You’ll be surprised at what [the welding students] are doing,” he continued. Pallack reports that they’ve been doing jobs around town that involve considerable knowledge and effort such as creating additions for houses that include window and wall work.
The school board noted that regional competitions and conferences for state Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) are not happening, but the board is hoping for opportunities to resume in the spring.
Lastly, Superintendent Leo Mendez mentioned that the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center has hired a new juvenile director who will begin work on Feb. 14 and coming to future school board meetings.
AZTEC’s next school board meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 28. To learn more about the school, visit https://www.aztechs.org/.
