Aztec High School celebrated the graduation of five students Dec. 16. Principal Steve Pallack noted that these students had “persevered through the pandemic and have completed the required credits for graduation.”
With a sizable crowd in attendance, the graduates and participating representatives of the school were all smiles as they celebrated the milestone.
Aztec High’s winter 2021 graduates include: Christopher Arce, Jaydy Chavez, Samantha Rivera, Elizabeth Torres Marquez and Kyana Zuniga.
