Anistyn Millie Rice entered the world at 12:10 a.m. Friday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long – and the first baby to be born in 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
For parents William and Lisa Rice, emotions like “tired, happy, excited” and “absolutely amazing” sum up their New Year’s Day. Having been admitted to the hospital around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the couple said they never imagined they’d be the parents of Yuma’s “Baby New Year.”
“I thought I would have had her on the 31st,” Lisa said.
“Around 11:30 at night I said, ‘OK, I guess it’s not going to happen (on the 31st),’” said William. “As midnight struck we wished each other a happy new year (while) FaceTiming with the kids at home and within 10 minutes, Anistyn was here.”
Though Anistyn is the couple’s fourth child (and fourth to be born at YRMC), she is the first they’ve welcomed amid such unique circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was pretty hard, because I had to go to all the appointments by myself,” Lisa said. “I was doing everything all on my own. For the other three, he’d been to every single one of the appointments. Having to call him on FaceTime so that he could be a part of the ultrasounds and hearing her heartbeat was very hard.”
According to Lisa, the couple didn’t know until early December whether William would even be able to join her in the delivery room due to “how everything was playing out” with COVID-19.
“That was a hard pill to swallow, knowing that I may be here alone,” she said. “But that wasn’t the case and I’m just grateful that he was able to be here for the birth of the baby.”
Aside from that initial uncertainty, Lisa said the only other distinction the pandemic has made between Anistyn’s birth and her siblings’ was the enforced mask-wearing for the duration of their stay.
According to William, though some level of anxiety inevitably accompanies the birth of a new baby with or without a worldwide pandemic at hand, the couple is leaving the hospital Saturday with peace of mind knowing they’re surrounded by a network of support.
“I think with every new baby, there’s always apprehensions and fears about what’s going on, not just in the Yuma community but around the world,” said William. “The uncertainty, especially when people were starting to test positive and the doctors being not sure exactly how it would affect the pregnancy if Lisa were to test positive, a lot of that stuff was kind of unnerving. It’s just been a totally different year for sure. We’ve got a good support system – great friends, family – that will help us get through this.”
As the Rices adjust to life as a family of six, the couple has high hopes that a “more normal” year is ahead.
“We’re just hoping that everybody is still safe and healthy and we’re able to maybe get past this COVID pandemic,” William said. “2021, at least I’m hoping, will be a lot better than what 2020 was for us. But for everybody that’s been involved in this entire pregnancy, the hospital staff here, they’ve all been super amazing. I gotta give it up to the staff here at Yuma Regional – they’re phenomenal (and) they made this experience all that much more special.”