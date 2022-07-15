Families in need of some help with their back-to-school shopping might want to update their calendars.
The City of Yuma is hosting its 11th annual Back to School Rodeo Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
This event provides students in kindergarten through eighth grade with needed school supplies including pencils, crayons, paper, rulers and notebooks/journals.
For this free drive-through event, attendees need only pull up to the front of the Yuma Civic Center, where the first 2,000 children will receive a drawstring or synch-styled backpack filled with school supplies. Backpacks are limited to one per child, and the child must be present.
What’s especially notable about the event is that, according to the City of Yuma press release, the 2,000 backpacks are the most being given in the history of the event.
“We are overjoyed by the response of community partners this year,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “Our goal of 2,000 backpacks was a big reach and we all made it happen. The kids and families appreciate you (community partners) more than you know.”
To learn more and add the event to your calendar, visit https://www.yumaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/313/447/.
