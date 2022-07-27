It’s time to go back to school, and across Yuma County, from public to private to charter schools, there remains a constant: everyone’s hoping for a good year.

Crane Elementary School District kicks off the back-to-school season this year on Thursday, July 28. Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña reports that the district has plenty to be excited about. As they resume classes, Crane will be continuing to strengthen its security initiatives to outfit schools and facilities with safety measures to help during crises or emergencies. This means more protocols, equipment, software and training to help keep Crane schools safer this year.

