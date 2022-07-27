It’s time to go back to school, and across Yuma County, from public to private to charter schools, there remains a constant: everyone’s hoping for a good year.
Crane Elementary School District kicks off the back-to-school season this year on Thursday, July 28. Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña reports that the district has plenty to be excited about. As they resume classes, Crane will be continuing to strengthen its security initiatives to outfit schools and facilities with safety measures to help during crises or emergencies. This means more protocols, equipment, software and training to help keep Crane schools safer this year.
Construction for the Gowan Science Academy dining hall should also be complete later in the fall. Crane will also be introducing three electric buses and new technology to its transportation department to efficiently track buses. In the classroom, a new English Language Arts curriculum is being introduced across all schools and there’ll be new materials for staff and students alike to use.
The district has also been able to hire five counselors to help provide on-site social-emotional learning and practices. And lastly, Crane is currently offering a free meal program for all Crane students so they hope students are taking advantage of the free breakfast and lunch options to help fuel their learning.
To keep up with the latest at Crane, Peña encourages families to follow the district’s social media platforms. Information is posted on these accounts in addition to Crane’s website and internal mass communication system. The district can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under the handle @CraneSchools. Families can also register their email address at their school office.
On Monday, Aug. 1, District One Schools will be welcoming students back – in the elementary schools, students return at 8:50 a.m. while middle school students return a little earlier at 8:40 a.m.
“The start of a new school year is always very exciting,” said Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy. “It marks the beginning of a year-long journey of learning and growing. We are thrilled about all of the great accomplishments our students will make this year.”
Coming into the school year, District One encourages parents to play an active role in their child’s education through the PTO or other volunteer opportunities.
“Parent involvement contributes greatly to student success, and that’s why our schools foster a culture of community and teamwork,” McCoy said. “When we all work together, students achieve great success!’
Gadsden Elementary School District returns to session a week later on Monday, Aug. 8. Associate Superintendent Omar Duron shared that the district is looking forward to a year of more in-person education.
“I think that for awhile, it seems like we’re returning to a bit more of normalcy in our year,” Duron said. “We’re excited to have the majority of our students in in-person education. We’re really excited about the goals that our schools are currently working at to ensure that students meet the desired outcome.”
Duron mentioned that the district is having its annual data summit this week. In this summit, they gather all of their schools’ leadership teams to display and showcase district-level data on how students are doing and growing. Through this event, every school focuses on their goals, demonstrating that Gadsden is keen on having a successful school year ahead.
As classes begin, the district wants to students to be aware that they still have an online option should they need it. In person, they’re also focusing on improving their program with more technology.
“We are bringing in a lot of new things that are going to make our education more interactive as a district,” Duron said. “We are now one-to-one with devices. Basically what that means is that every student has their own device. So we are moving in the direction of having more technology and more opportunities to explore and learn through the use of technology. We’re definitely excited about that inclusion of technology within our classes, and I’m talking about K all the way to eighth grade.”
For the Yuma Union High School District, classes start on Thursday, Aug. 4. This year, YUHSD is looking forward to students having more opportunities for choice in their educational journeys. Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten stated that these opportunities will include parent engagement and involvement through ParentVUE/StudentVUE and the Canvas Learning Management System.
As students head into the new school year, Patten noted a few things to be aware of. For Yuma, Kofa, Cibola and Gila Ridge High Schools, classes are beginning five minutes earlier at 7:40 a.m. All families at Cibola, Gila Ridge and Kofa also need to fill out Household Meal Applications to determine if their children will receive free, reduced-price or paid lunches. These can be found online in the student nutrition section under “departments.” All schools will continue to offer no-cost breakfasts. Fall sports also resume on Aug. 9, so interested students should talk to their athletic office to get clearance information.
Finally, all four districts have contributed their own recommendations for a better school year. For both Crane and District One, attendance is key.
“The most important way that a student can maximize their opportunity for achievement is to attend class,” said Rosie Peña from Crane. “We know that there are an estimated 5-8 million students across the U.S. who are chronically absent from school. Chronic absenteeism is detrimental to students in many ways, beginning as early as Kindergarten. We urge families whose students have a tendency to be absent from school to work with the schools and district to find resources that may help the student and family.”
“The most important action a student can take to be successful is to show up to school on time, every day,” added Christine McCoy from District One. “Being present not only keeps students engaged in essential classroom instruction, but they will also have many opportunities for clubs, sports and activities at their school. We want every student to reach their full potential, and that begins with arriving to school on-time.”
Gadsden Elementary School District also encourages communication between teacher and student and school and home as well as connecting what they learn in the classroom with real life.
“We’ve seen in the past two years how things have evolved and changed,” said Omar Duron. “Now, transitioning back into in person, I think communication has been definitely the key to succeeding … And what [else] can students do to make the best out of the year? Make those real life connections to what the teachers are teaching. There’s a lot of research out there that says that when students connect what they’re learning to something that is functional for them in their own lives, they keep [that knowledge.]”
And finally, YUHSD reminds students to engage with their education on the individual level, making choices that benefit their interests and goals.
“Be the artist of their educational canvas,” Eric Patten concluded. “There are truly opportunities for every student in our district. Whether it’s through the arts, Career and Technical Education, athletics, school clubs and rigorous academics, students should use the early part of the school year to learn about what they are interested in at school and get involved.”