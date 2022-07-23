Nearly four months after permitting optional use of masks, health officials in Baja California are “highly” recommending that masks be worn amid crowds in enclosed places.
The warning comes amid a new subvariant of COVID-19 that is causing cases to surge in Mexicali, the state’s capital, and other communities around the state that borders California.
From July 1-17, 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus were been confirmed in Mexicali.
Jose Adrian Medina Amarrillas, the state’s health minister, said the authorities are recommending, but not requiring.
use of masks in indoor spaces also occupied by other people.
“We are facing a fifth wave of COVID-19. It’s worrisome and caution needs to be take,” said Oscar Efren Zazueta Fierro, chief of epidemiology for the health ministry. “But more than 95% of the cases are ambulatory – that is to say, they are not serious.”
Both health officials says the current subvariant is presenting light symptoms in most people and has not led to a spike in hospitalization or fatality rates.
For the week of July 10-17, Mexicali recorded two COVID-19 deaths, while none were documented elsewhere in the state.
Since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, Mexicali has recorded 4,383 deaths, while Baja has tallied 12,187.