After a lively debate, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors asked the county recorder and elections director to move three more ballot boxes outside as long as they can be monitored by video at all hours.

The ballot boxes in San Luis, the Foothills and the Recorder’s Office were already outside, offering 24/7 access to voters, however, the supervisors requested that every library, including Somerton, Wellton and Yuma, have a box outside.

