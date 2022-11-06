After a lively debate, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors asked the county recorder and elections director to move three more ballot boxes outside as long as they can be monitored by video at all hours.
The ballot boxes in San Luis, the Foothills and the Recorder’s Office were already outside, offering 24/7 access to voters, however, the supervisors requested that every library, including Somerton, Wellton and Yuma, have a box outside.
Supervisor Martin Porchas brought up the issue when the agenda called for the board to approve ballot drop box locations for the Nov. 8 general election. He objected to moving the boxes inside county branch libraries, thereby limiting access to library hours, as part of someone’s “game.”
“I think we can’t let a party or certain people dictate what we’ve been doing in Yuma County for the longest time. We’ve been doing that forever. So I think we go back and put them outside,” Porchas said, adding that city officials and residents had asked for this.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines agreed about giving voters greater accessibility as long as the county continuously monitors the boxes by camera.
“Whatever we do, I just want to make sure that we are beyond reproach as far as the integrity of the election,” Lines said.
The supervisors questioned the reason for moving the boxes inside in the first place. “Moving them inside was supposed to ensure some safety for the people who are dropping them off,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, noting that cameras monitor ballot boxes 24 hours a day.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that the boxes were moved inside due to potential harassment of voters.
“There were some safety concerns,” County Recorder Richard Colwell confirmed.
However, Porchas noted that those concerns never materialized. “We heard that there were going to be some people trying to harass,” Porchas said. “We just can’t let them win. This is not about winning. We’ve been doing this for the longest time here in Yuma County and for a group to just say, hey, we’re gonna do this.
“No, we just can’t let them come and dictate what we’re going to do. I just think let’s go back to the way we were. There’s officers in San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, even here in Yuma, they can call the police if someone’s out there harassing them. There’s measures to prevent that and let the people know. But we just can’t continue for other people to dictate what we are going to do,” Porchas said.
Elections Director Tiffany Anderson noted that while the supervisors by law must approve the box locations, it’s ultimately up to the county recorder whether they are inside or outside.
Anderson also explained that the U.S. Postal Service had announced that any ballots dropped off on Election Day would be returned to the county on the same day and those votes would be counted.
“The U.S. Postal Service nationwide has restarted a program they did for the 2020 general election, which has given permission to postal carriers who are retrieving mail on Election Day, as long as they’re official Postal Service employees, they are able to bring ballots they find in the mail that day, so maybe someone didn’t know the deadline, thought they would get it to us in the mail. “
Anderson also expressed concern with changing ballot boxes in the middle of an election, when early voting was already underway, and noted that it could be done for the next election.
“I’m an advocate of having as many available boxes to put those ballots in,” Reyes said. He suggested that more boxes be ordered. “I know they’re very expensive, but it comes down to, it is still a better way of dealing with it. I think absentee or early voting, as it’s called now, it’s not the wave of the future. It’s the present now. Seventy to 80% of people vote early, so we’re not dealing with an issue that will go away.”
Porchas pointed out that they weren’t talking about moving locations, but rather moving them outside in the same locations.
Colwell said he would prefer to leave the boxes where they were for this election, but that if needed, they could be moved. “My plan is to just leave it alone and then evaluate it and look for the 2024 election and say do we need to put them back outside and then do it.”
Reyes stressed that the issue is accessibility. “People should have access to them 24 hours so they can drop it at any time. Some people work at night, whatever the reason is. I think that’s what’s driving the issue here, fear that we’re not being open enough.”
“I agree with what Martin has been saying. We need to make sure there’s access,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “I wish this would have come to light a little sooner, but if all we have to do is move two to get 24-hour access, we can make that happen.”
Simmons then requested that the boxes at the libraries in Wellton and Somerton be moved outside.
After tweaking the motion a few times, the supervisors unanimously voted to approve the locations as presented, but specified that the boxes at three locations – those at the libraries in Somerton, Wellton and Yuma – be moved from inside to outside as long as they can be monitored 24/7 to “ensure election integrity.”