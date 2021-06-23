A band teacher from the Gadsden Elementary School District has been arrested on 10 charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Felix Francisco Armenta, 41, remains held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the Yuma County jail pending his arraignment in San Luis Justice Court on Wednesday.
Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department said Armenta was arrested Monday morning at his home.
A former student reported him to San Luis police who, following an investigation, arrested him.
According to Yuma Sun archives, Armenta was one of the teachers who escorted the Gadsden Band when it went to Spain in January 2016 to take part in the city of Madrid’s holiday parade.
In addition to being one of the teachers in the district’s Summer Music Camp, Armenta has been a member of various local south county bands, among them the International Mighty Mushrooms.
Armenta made his initial appearance on Monday in San Luis Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero.
In a statement released to parents, staff and the community, Interim Superintendent Lizette Esparza said the district is aware of the situation and that the matter is under investigation and in the hands of law enforcement.
“We want to reassure everyone that the safety and welfare of our students is of utmost importance to our administration,” Esparza said.
Esparza added that the Gadsden Elementary School District takes all concerns seriously and works hard to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff.
