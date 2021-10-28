For the second time in as many months, the Washington Federal Bank, located at 100 block of E. 32nd Street, has been robbed.
The robbery occurred at approximately 3:12 p.m.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department, said that an unknown male subject entered the bank and demanded money while acting as though he was armed.
“A gun was not seen but the suspect held an unknown covered object in his hand,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The suspect, who has not been apprehended yet, took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene westbound on 32nd Street.
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, wearing dark colored clothing and a mask covering his face.
There were no reported injuries and the case is still under investigation.
The same bank branch was also robbed back on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 9:37 a.m.
Sgt. Franklin added that it is still too early in the investigation to know if the two robberies are connected.
There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.