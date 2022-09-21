Date Meets ZIP postmark

This is the special cancellation postmark being sold to celebrate “Date Meets ZIP” at the Bard Post Office on Thursday, Sept. 22.

 Image Courtesy of USPS

BARD – It only happens once in a century in relatively few locations nationwide but when a calendar matches an area’s ZIP code, the U.S. Post Office is sure to celebrate.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bard Post Office in Imperial County, Calif. will commemorate the alignment of the date on the calendar–9.22.22–with its ZIP Code, 92222.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you