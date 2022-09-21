BARD – It only happens once in a century in relatively few locations nationwide but when a calendar matches an area’s ZIP code, the U.S. Post Office is sure to celebrate.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bard Post Office in Imperial County, Calif. will commemorate the alignment of the date on the calendar–9.22.22–with its ZIP Code, 92222.
In honor of this, the Bard Post Office will be selling special commemorative envelopes that feature a “92222 Date Meets ZIP” postmark. The special postmark will also be available at that office to cancel mailable items presented by customers.
“We’re excited and honored to host this rare event,” Bard Postmaster Gena Charney said. “It recognizes the unique ties between USPS and our community. As outlined in USPS’s Delivering for America plan, we are committed to serving the changing needs of our customers nationwide, from Boston to Bard.”
Charney noted that the occasion is very unique and that “unless you’re over 100 years old, most people do not see that date reappear.” Given that the second and third numbers for Yuma’s ZIP codes are 5 and 3, Bard’s Date Meets ZIP occasion is a once-in-a-lifetime event for people in the region.
“I would encourage people to support our Bard office,” Charney said, inviting residents to visit Thursday and purchase the commemorative postmark.
In addition to the postmarks, she added that the Post Office will be celebrating the day with refreshments. And if anyone is worried about long lines, there will be a window at the front and to the side dedicated to the special postmark.
“You can come in and we’ll postdate everything for you,” she said.
To purchase the special envelopes and stamps, visit the Bard Post Office, located at 1280 Bard Rd, on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Postmarks will be sold while supplies last.
