SAN LUIS, Ariz. — A write-in candidate has joined the race for a seat on the San Luis City Council.
Gary Snyder, a baseball scout and promoter in San Luis, will compete with seven other candidates for three four-year terms in the August primary election.
Snyder missed the deadline earlier this year for submitting nominating petitions to place his name on the ballot, but later filed papers to run as a write-in.
Snyder, making his first bid for elective office, scouts talent for professional baseball organizations, and heads a winter baseball program here, the Fiesta Winter League. He is also a member of Fuerza Migrante, a nationwide organization that advocates for better living conditions for immigrants in the United States.
“There were people who suggested I run for the council, so that I could do more things for the sport,” he said. “I didn’t decide immediately, and time ran out (to file to appear on the ballot), so I decided to do it as a write-in.”
A resident of San Luis since 2015, Snyder said his priorities as a council member would be supporting local athletic programs and increasing city support for education.
The names of all seven other candidates will appear on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election.
All three council incumbents whose terms expire this year are seeking re-election — Maria Cecilia Cruz, Matias Rosales and Gloria Torres. Also running are Luis Cabrera, Nydia Mendenhall, Mark Concha and Olivia Jenkins.
Snyder concedes he will be at a disadvantage in the primary, given that his name has to be written on the ballot for him to receive a vote. But he’s hoping to convince enough voters to do that to be able to advance to a runoff in the November general election, when his name would be listed.