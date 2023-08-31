Basin work temporarily changes path length at Smucker Park

While the northern section of Ray Smucker Park remains closed due to construction of a new detention basin, visitors may now use a newly constructed section of pathway at the park’s north end.
Located at 28th Street and Avenue A, Smucker Park is adjacent to a detention basin project conducted by a contractor working for the Yuma County Flood Control District. This project includes installation of new storm drainage and sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station.
The park’s perimeter walkway, frequented by runners, joggers and walkers, has been changed to accommodate construction. The new section is now ready for use.
Smucker Park visitors are advised to avoid crossing the construction fencing for their own safety.
Additionally, pedestrians approaching or leaving the park from surrounding neighborhoods are advised to use the sidewalk on the east side of Avenue A. This is to avoid construction trucks hauling excavated material offsite.
Project completion is scheduled for July 2024. At that time, the city expects the original pathway will be reopened.
For more information on the Smucker Park Detention Basin project, please visit the Yuma County website, www.yumacountyaz.gov.