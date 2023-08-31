Basin work temporarily changes path length at Smucker Park
Detention basin work is shown in this photo from July. Visitors to Ray Smucker Park, located at 28th Street and Avenue A, may use a newly constructed temporary path at the park’s north end while the project is underway.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

While the northern section of Ray Smucker Park remains closed due to construction of a new detention basin, visitors may now use a newly constructed section of pathway at the park’s north end.

Located at 28th Street and Avenue A, Smucker Park is adjacent to a detention basin project conducted by a contractor working for the Yuma County Flood Control District. This project includes installation of new storm drainage and sewer systems, construction of an embankment, street improvements and flood mitigation measures such as installing a floodgate, floodwall, overflow spillway and pump station.

