Two new businesses were granted conditional use permits by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
One business will bring indoor batting cages for youth trying to improve their athletic skills. The second business will offer quick oil changes to customers.
For the batting cages, business owner Joshua Roye, on behalf of RAD Properties, requested a permit for the use of commercial recreation in the Light Industrial District for the property located at 987 E. 21st St., in the South Park Industrial District No. 2 Subdivision.
The commission unanimously approved the permit.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this so I appreciate the staff helping me through this,” Roye said.
Chairman Chris Hamel thanked Roye for not only contributing to the economy but also helping youth. “Anytime I see the community moving forward especially with where you’re trying to give back to the community, I want to give public kudos to that because I think you’re trying to do something that is going to help out as a business but also help those trying to improve their athletic endeavors,” Hamel said.
The property currently has two 5,000-square-foot buildings that have been used for a variety of industrial uses. This requested conditional use permit is for Suite C, which encompasses 2,500 square feet of building area.
The indoor batting cages include two hitting tunnels and multiple batting tee stations, all using batting nets.
The business, Yuma Baseball Academy, provides instruction to youth participating in competitive leagues. While the organization provides instruction for both fielding and hitting, the property will only be used for hitting practice.
The facility will be open daily between the hours of 5-9 p.m.
Staff received no comments from neighbors on the permit request, said Alyssa Linville, zoning administrator and assistant director of community development.
The commission also unanimously approved a permit for a quick oil change facility at 3010 S. 4th Ave., in the Southgate Mall. It will be constructed between Dutch Bros. Coffee and Chipotle Mexican Grill, next to Family Dollar.
“It’s good to see that we are actually seeing businesses move forward out of this pandemic,” Hamel said. “I hope you do well there.”
The permit, requested by Durban Development, on behalf of Southgate Mall, will allow a drive-thru for a vehicle oil change facility in the General Commercial (B-2) District. The conditional use permit is necessary for a drive-thru.
The business, a national company not yet been named publicly, will have customers remain in their cars from the beginning to the end of the service. A 1,438-square-foot building will consist mostly of three drive-thru bays along with a restroom and small manager’s office. The building will be 16 feet, 3 inches in height with a tower approaching 28 feet, 9 inches in height.
The city did not receive any comments opposed to the proposed project, said Bob Blevins, principal planner.