No one has to remind musicians of hardships brought about by COVID-19.
The need for social distancing has forced the cancellation of concerts and the closure of bars that typically served as venues for their performances.
But not the Battle of the Bands. Yuma’s annual competition among area groups is going virtual next month.
This year’s bands will individually record performances that will then be streamed on the Yuma Art Center’s social media platforms Sept. 17. Viewers will then pick their favorite bands by voting on Facebook on that day and the following day.
The band receiving the most votes will receive a $1,000 grand prize and a customized marketing package it can use to promote itself.
The only difference this year is the public won’t get to see them compete together in a live event.
“We are really excited to have bands back onstage, but our primary goal is the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Lindsay Benacka, the city of Yuma’s arts and culture program manager. “We still plan on showcasing our community’s outstanding local music scene and provide bands with a great experience onstage and give them a complete marketing package and reel to use after the competition. The big change this year is that each band will be recorded separately. Then we’ll edit each set together for a virtual concert. While the event will definitely be different than past battles, we’re excited to get creative with each band and give them a great experience.”
The Yuma Art Center is now recruiting musical acts for Battle of the Bands. Aug. 7 is the deadline for bands to submit applications to take part.
Battle of the Bands began more than a decade ago, and in 2018 the art center took over as organizer of the concert hosted at the Historic Yuma Theatre.
But this year, as the coronavirus emerged and then surged, the art center faced the prospect of canceling the event. Instead, it adapted to trying times. And while staging an all-virtual concert next month may present new challenges, Benacka is confident the event will come off successfully.
“Any way we can support the local music scene, we will,” she said. “We’re just going to be cautiously optimistic, but we’ll just roll with the punches as they come.”
Five bands competed a year ago, and Benacka hopes at least that many will answer the call to play this year. In fact, she’s not discounting the possibility that more than that will want to take part, given that the coronavirus has allowed them few other opportunities in 2020 to showcase their talents.
Battle of the Bands is open to bands playing in all music genres, Benacka said, although they must perform original songs that conform to the positive image the art center seeks to promote.
Bands wishing to compete can download application forms from the art center’s website, www.YumaArtCenter.com. A complete application must include a five-minute video of the band performing its best materials. Other requirements are listed on the website.
Qualifying bands will be scheduled for individual recording sessions at the Historic Yuma Theatre between Aug. 15 and Sept. 1.
Benacka said the art center will, at the least, show the concert on its social media platforms, but that it is looking at additional ways to stream it.
The winner of Battle of Bands will be announced at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 on social media.
For more information about the event, visit www.yumaartcenter.com.
Benacka said the art center is also looking for sponsors for Battle of the Bands. For more information, call her at 928-373-5212.