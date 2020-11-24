As Yumans celebrate Thanksgiving this week, they may be tempted to relax on COVID-19 protocols, namely physical distancing; but state legislators are prompting residents to remain mindful and cautious.
According to Rep. Tim Dunn (AZ-13), families who are able and feel comfortable doing so should still enjoy time with their loved ones – but it’s important that they heed health officials’ advice in order to gather safely.
“I’m not telling people they can’t do Thanksgiving, I just want people to be safe through the holiday season,” Dunn said. “I’m not in the position to ask people to stay home and not participate in Thanksgiving; I’m saying be mindful and conscientious about what you’re doing.”
If families are gathering for a Thanksgiving meal, Dunn suggests eating outdoors and avoiding hugs and close contact with loved ones beyond their household, though he understands “it’s not our nature.”
“If you’re around someone who’s positive (for COVID-19) and you walk up and give them a hug or stay within one to two feet, you have a chance of spreading the virus,” he said. “Enjoy your family, just be careful on the hugs and the close contact, because someone could be asymptomatic and/or they’re not sick yet. We like to give hugs and shake hands, I have that same problem, but it’s better to not do those things than to risk spreading germs to five or six people in a row.”
Dunn emphasized that the intention of his message is not to arouse fear in community members, only caution.
“We’re trying to be proactive, we’re not trying to scare folks,” Dunn said. “Be mindful, not fearful. If we do that, then we can help stop the spread.”
Dunn’s recommendations align with those released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) last Wednesday at www.azhealth.gov. According to the guidelines, families are encouraged to gather in their yard or at a local park and wear a mask if the gathering includes guests from outside their household, minimize the number of guests – especially those that are high-risk – and limit hugs to members of their immediate household.
The ADHS also recommends avoiding self-serve buffets and instead having one person designated to serve food and offer single-use options like plastic utensils. Those preparing, serving and eating are prompted to wash their hands before and after handling food.
In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his support of the guidelines and urged Arizonans to put them into practice this holiday season.
“I want everyone to enjoy the holidays,” Ducey said. “The guidance put forward is common sense. We’re asking the public to be smart and to be responsible and to limit gatherings inside your home. Wear masks, distance, be safe and healthy. We did it for July 4th and we did it for Labor Day; we can do it again. This is all about protecting the people we love most – our grandparents, senior citizens and people who might be especially vulnerable to this disease.”
According to Dunn, some individuals may not feel safe hosting a traditional gathering this Thanksgiving due to elderly or immunocompromised family members who are at a higher risk of being affected by COVID-19. Those concerns, he said, are valid and should be respected.
“Everybody has their own health issues, and I don’t discount that view,” he said. “There are some people who have underlying health conditions and people who are caretaking for other folks. Everybody needs to follow what’s best for their own families.”
Since May, Dunn has hosted a weekly bipartisan Zoom call to discuss COVID-19 issues facing Yuma County with members of the state’s fourth and 13th legislative districts – both of which represent Yuma County in the State Senate and House of Representatives – along with other elected officials including mayors, city council members, county supervisors and public health officials, representatives from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Martha McSally’s offices as well as officials from the San Luis Port of Entry.
According to Dunn, the panel hears reports each Friday from local entities such as the Yuma County Public Health Services District, Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office in order to help the convening officials be “better servants” for their constituents.
“It’s been pretty productive,” said Dunn. “Originally when we started to figure out what it was going to look like to open businesses up again, we were all trying to get information from so many different folks and I said, ‘Let’s start setting up a call so that all of the legislators can have the same information at the same time.’ We’re trying to keep it non-politicized; we all have our own opinion of what we think is right, but we’re trying to get factual information from the people who do the reports so we can ask good questions and not inundate those people all week long.”
Politics aside, Dunn said it’s important that the community work together to prevent superfluous spread of COVID-19 this holiday season so that the hospital can continue performing elective surgeries.
“People are very divided on how to handle this; we have been all along,” Dunn said. “We have to roll through this together. If somebody has a knee replacement or an even bigger surgery scheduled for the first week of December and they’ve been waiting for that for two months...I, for one, want to make sure we can keep the hospital open for elective surgeries. The path that we’re on right now, we may be having to limit them pretty soon.”
From Dunn’s vantage point as a local businessman, it appears that Yuma’s business and restaurant communities are “doing a good job” of exercising precautions and enforcing protective protocols. But outside of those environments, residents could stand to bolster their efforts to mitigate viral spread.
“People are really strict when they go to businesses and when they’re at their jobsite,” Dunn said. “When they go to these big functions on the weekends, that’s when people get sick. I think we’re so tired of being isolated that people are getting out on the weekends and socializing. We’ve been going through this for eight, nine months now and I think we’re numb to the numbers.”