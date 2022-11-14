‘I have tons of paper from all these years I’ve been folding,” said Barbara Stucker. “I’m one of those people who has tons of paper and tons of fabric because I’m a quilter. I said, ‘I have to live to be 105 so I can use up all my paper and fabric!’”

Stucker has been a lover of origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, for decades now. On one day trip to the library in the ‘60s, she hadn’t known she would walk out embarking on a lifelong interest but that’s exactly what happened.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you