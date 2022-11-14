‘I have tons of paper from all these years I’ve been folding,” said Barbara Stucker. “I’m one of those people who has tons of paper and tons of fabric because I’m a quilter. I said, ‘I have to live to be 105 so I can use up all my paper and fabric!’”
Stucker has been a lover of origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, for decades now. On one day trip to the library in the ‘60s, she hadn’t known she would walk out embarking on a lifelong interest but that’s exactly what happened.
“I took my children to the library and while they were looking for books, I found an origami book,” she said. “And it just fascinated me so I had the librarian order one for me and that was before we could have such easy access at Amazon to get a book! I’ve been folding since the ‘60s and just on my own and then I found Origami USA so I joined that. I’ve just been folding all those years and making lots of pretty things colorful.”
Stucker was a member of Origami USA in New York for many years. She’s been to Yuma in the past 20 years but has just permanently moved here and she wants share her love of origami with everyone by teaching a class twice a month at the Foothills Library.
“I just love doing it and I love to share it with people and teach people,” she said. “I actually started (teaching) it in 2019 just because I wanted somebody to fold with me! That’s how Origami USA got started. Lillian Oppenheimer was the person that brought it to the US … and she just was fascinated by what you could do with one piece of paper and wanted everybody to know!”
In the past year, Stucker led a class sponsored by the Yuma County Library District until September but couldn’t get sponsorship again this year. She reports the Foothills Library has been supportive of her unofficial class and has even placed a poster near the entryway to advertise her class – they just can’t spare someone to supervise the room to qualify it as sponsored.
With the library’s blessing and the fact that World Origami Days began on Oct. 24 and will end on Nov. 11, it’s the prime time for Stucker to get her class rolling again. Although origami may have once been a children’s interest, she states that it’s “of interest to mathematicians, computer programmers, professional artists and others.”
Every first and third Thursday of the month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Stucker will be in study room #2 at the Foothills Library, located at 13226 S Frontage Rd. She plans to help people read origami symbols and create beautiful, useful models.
While there are all sorts of paper types to use for origami, Stucker will provide everything for three projects since she has more than enough paper to go around. And for those who may be nervous about failing, she assures there’s no need to worry.
“I’m choosing easy ones because they are beginners and I want them to learn how to read the symbols that origami uses to show you what to do,” she said. “And so we really have three projects this coming class which would be the first Thursday in November. We’re doing three different projects that all stem from the same base and that’s called Froebel’s Base. He was a German educator and he was the man that started kindergarten and he started showing children how to do this base and so we’re going to do that but make three different kinds of things with it.”
Although World Origami Days end on Nov. 11, Stucker said that she’ll be leading these classes for “just as long as I live.”
“It’s good for your mind and your body and your soul and your spirit just to make something beautiful and you have to think about it and use your hands and eye coordination,” she concluded. “It’s just really a wonderful thing to know how to do in your pass time.”
Stucker’s next class will take place Thursday, Nov. 17 at study room 2 in the Foothills Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To connect with her and fold some pretty paper, be sure to drop by at the next class!
