Becoming an accessible city: Yuma plans to become more ADA-compliant

With her husband recently becoming wheelchair-bound, Leslie McClendon, who until recently was Yuma’s deputy mayor, has discovered many businesses are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act or disabled-friendly.
At her urging, the City of Yuma has committed to becoming more accessible.
“Now that I’ve been a part of this community, I’ve noticed that we are lacking in many things, not just with roads and curbs and things like that. It’s businesses that I’m finding now. I might not ever go to them again because they’re not ADA-compliant any longer,” McClendon said.
She expressed appreciation for the city’s efforts to become more ADA-compliant with its own facilities and in pushing the community to follow suit.
She urged the city to give businesses, through the permit process, the opportunity to say, “You’re missing out on a community that is ready to spend money and participate.”
The city recently set up an ADA Transition Committee which will conduct a self-evaluation for ADA-compliance and develop a plan on how to become more accessible.
“I appreciate that this is where we’re headed because there are a lot of lost opportunities for the disabled, whether it is mobility or hearing or the visually impaired,” McClendon said.
City Engineer Dave Wostenberg presented the council with the city’s ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The goal of the plan is improve accessibility for all citizens, encourage participation from the public and disabled community, educate city staff and the public on the requirements of the ADA, develop a comprehensive list of barriers, provide a detailed outline of methods to remove barriers, provide a realistic schedule with cost projections for the removal of barriers and identify funding sources and opportunities to implement a barrier removal program.
The ADA requires the city must ensure that individuals with disabilities are not excluded from programs, services and activities. Pedestrian facilities are an example of a program, Wostenberg said.
“We’re trying to develop a comprehensive list of barriers, anything that is a barrier to somebody with disabilities whether it be speech, hearing or people with mobile disabilities, using our rights-of-way or our facilities, but it’s not just like you see as buildings or facilities,” he noted.
The ADA has five titles, however, the most applicable is Title II, which requires government entities with 50 or more employees to provide notice to the public about the ADA and designate an employee to oversee compliance.
Robert Duffy has volunteered to be the city’s ADA coordinator. He’s currently the environmental safety program manager “so he’s pretty familiar with all the operations of the city so the committee thought he’d be a very good choice for the ADA coordinator and he graciously accepted that extra duty,” Wostenberg said.
Duffy will coordinate city efforts to comply with and carry out its responsibilities under ADA and investigate all complaints communicated to the city alleging noncompliance.
The city has enlisted the help of consulting firm Kimley Horn in developing the plan and conducting the self-evaluation. The self-evaluation will take a look at current services, policies and practices and modify whatever is not ADA compliant.
The city will provide an opportunity to interested persons to participate in the self-evaluation process and development of the plan, including setting priorities for certain projects and areas.
The transition plan will identify and list physical obstacles and their location, whether buildings, parking lots, parks and recreation facilities, pedestrian right-of-ways such as curb ramps, sidewalk corridors and pedestrian signals and railroad crossings.
“All of these are examples of possible barriers,” Wostenberg noted.
The plan will describe what methods the city will use to make these facilities accessible as well as specify a schedule for making the access modification.
“This will take several years for us. We’ll have lots of money that’s involved in the improvement, so a lot of it will be done as we do our (Capital Improvement Plan) projects, our road projects, as well as other improvements, but we will identify some funding to help achieve some of that on a yearly basis,” he said.
Yuma is also not allowed to place surcharges on modifications or auxiliary aids and services. “That would just be another barrier to the people with disabilities,” Wostenberg said.
The city will start with $250,000 a year for CIP projects, with $125,000, or 50% coming from road tax, 30% from general funds and 20% from parks funds. The city will seek grant funding when available.
ADA enforcement is complaint-driven and sometimes involves lawsuits and settlement agreements with the Department of Justice. The DOJ may obtain civil penalties up to $55,000 for the first violation and $110,000 for each subsequent violation. Civil lawsuits are a lot higher.
“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and getting this plan in place will help prevent us from being sued or or lessen the effects of that,” Wostenberg said.
In setting priorities, the city will consider a combination of factors. “Have we received a complaint in a certain area? If we got a complaint in a certain area, that’s going to escalate it from wherever it is in our plan to more of an immediate concern,” he explained.
Available funding and the severity of noncompliance are also going to dictate how things are prioritized as well as how often people visit certain areas, such as parks and shopping centers.
The 2011 Proposed Accessibility Guidelines for Pedestrian Facilities in the Public Right-of-Way (PROWAG) will be presented to the council for adoption. It calls for signalized intersections and associated curb ramps and sidewalk corridors (sidewalks, pedestrian driveway crossings, pedestrian street crossings, associated curb ramps and pedestrian railroad crossings).
“It’s going to affect various sectors of the city of Yuma,” Wostenberg noted.
Kimley Horn kicked off the study in November and is currently about 75% done with the general inventory using geographic data and will then move into a “boots-on-the-ground” survey.
“Identifying a transition plan is about 15% complete so we are moving to get that completed and get us into compliance and give us some legal shield from DOJ that if ever crops up,” Wostenber said.
Specific timelines have been set at this time. “We’re still in the early stages,” he noted, adding that the city will first look at arterials and collectors and then local streets “unless we have an issue where somebody calls us and says there’s a need for it in that specific area.”
One area that staff has been asked to look at is bicycle and pedestrian connectivity between downtown and the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
“When we do a project like that, any new project, it’s going to be built with the current ADA requirements and compliance. So that will help everybody,” Wostenberg said.
McClendon suggested that the city reach out to the community, get nonprofits involved and start a commission dedicated to this issue. She volunteered to serve on the commission.
“We’re definitely open to additional input and community outreach on that,” Wostenberg said.
The plan, when completed, will be available at all libraries as well as the city’s Engineering webpage.
“I look forward to that,” Councilwoman Karen Watts said. “My mom is in a wheelchair, so I’m used to this, but I also have a lot of patients who get around town with electric scooters. She would never do that, but you see people flying all over town on these electric scooters so it is important to have those curbs and there’s a lot of sidewalks that suddenly end.”
Councilman Mike Shelton also recommended that the plan be written in an easy-to-understand manner, especially for those wanting to file a grievance.
Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that the changes will be ongoing. “However many long years I’ve been an engineer, this has always been a topic with every road we touch and something we’ve been doing, but what’s interesting is the evolution of what barriers are and how we address them. And just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, we find that there are other barriers that we’ve discovered that we now have to work on,” he said.
“And so while this is a plan and a plan has a definitive time period, it’s really an attitude and how we move forward as a city to make sure that we’re addressing them … It’s not a one and done. It’s going to be a continual and forever process as we understand things better and do things better.”