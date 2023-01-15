Becoming an accessible city: Yuma plans to become more ADA-compliant

Leslie and Bobby McClendon Jr. pose some of their grandchildren in November. Since Bobby became wheelchair bound, the McClendons have discovered that some Yuma businesses are not compliant with the American Disability Act or accessible-friendly.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LESLIE MCCLENDON

With her husband recently becoming wheelchair-bound, Leslie McClendon, who until recently was Yuma’s deputy mayor, has discovered many businesses are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act or disabled-friendly.

At her urging, the City of Yuma has committed to becoming more accessible.

