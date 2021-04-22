A fire that started in a bedroom caused major damage to a home in the county Monday afternoon.
Rural Metro Fire Chief Tim Soule said that at approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home in the area of East County 13 1/2 Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Soule said firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures on the property.
“The roof in that area of the house collapsed,” Soule said.
Due to the extent of the damage, the four occupants – two adults and two children – were unable to reoccupy the home.
The Red Cross was contacted and provided them with assistance.
While the cause of this fire is under investigation, Soule says it is believed to have started in a motorized wheelchair.
There are no reports of any injuries.
This was the third structure fire that Rural Metro has responded to in three days.
