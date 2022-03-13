Several elements within the Belgian Army’s Special Operations Regiment have been at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for the past several weeks to conduct specialized training.
Lt. Col. Geoffroy L’Eveque explained that the main body of soldiers arrived on Feb. 24 and the training is specifically related to conducting tactical air insertions operations, which are the types of missions Special Forces soldiers often have to carry out.
“The regiment is not constituted over here as a whole, but different subsets of units with very specific specialties,” Lt. Col. L’Eveque said. “We have different types of exercises as it relates to this type of operation.”
During the training Special Forces soldiers have been practicing their parachuting, high altitude freefall jumps, performing static-line jumps and cargo drops of gear and supplies.
The training is scheduled to end on March 15.
Lt. Col. L’Eveque added that it is almost impossible to conduct this type of training in Belgium because of the weather and the confined airspace, which is also highly active.
In addition to the airspace the Belgian Army needs, MCAS Yuma and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms also have the ranges necessary for the soldiers to continue their training missions on the ground once they have been inserted into an area.
“Basically, the possibilities that we have when starting an exercise from the air and immediately continuing it with ground maneuvers is much more easily done with the airspace and ranges MCAS Yuma has made available to us here,” Lt. Col. L’Eveque said.
Another consideration are the facilities. Back in Belgium the soldiers would work out of much smaller hangars, compared with the Joe Foss Hangar at the Defense Contractor Complex at Yuma International Airport, which they are currently using.
The Belgian Army is also using the training as an opportunity to try out its newly purchased Airbus A400M military transport aircrafts, which were bought to replace the Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules it previously flew.
“Due to the fact it is a new plane we still have to test some procedures, and this is the ideal environment because we have ground troops, special operation forces and air troops,” Lt. Col. L’Eveque said. “We can combine, synchronize and coordinate them over here in order to execute a complete range of exercises.”
This also happens to be the first time both of the planes have been deployed together for tactical air insertion exercises.
Lt. Col. L’Eveque also expressed his pleasure about how well the training has gone so far.
“For the moment everything is going fine and well, and training is advancing very well,” he stated. “We are more or less achieving our objectives, which is a very good thing.”
The Belgian Army has been training at MCAS Yuma since 2014. However, they did not come last year due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The training initially started with only a small detachment coming but has grown larger every year.
“We are very happy to come here because of the support we get from the military and the community,” Lt. Col. L’Eveque said. “We hope to come back in 2023.”