Seen here are members of Mitosis prior to a fire in San Luis Rio Colorado on July 22 that claimed the lives of three band members. A benefit concert is slated for Aug. 18 to help families of the musicians who died.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Bands from the Yuma area, Sonora and Baja California will play Aug. 18 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in a fund-raising concert to benefit the families of four musicians who died and one other who was seriously injured in a bar fire last month.

The Mitosis por Siempre concert is slated to bring together nine groups performing in various genres beginning at 6 p.m. in the Bosque de la Ciudad municipal park, located at Avenida Nuevo Leon and Calle 7.

