Bands from the Yuma area, Sonora and Baja California will play Aug. 18 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in a fund-raising concert to benefit the families of four musicians who died and one other who was seriously injured in a bar fire last month.
The Mitosis por Siempre concert is slated to bring together nine groups performing in various genres beginning at 6 p.m. in the Bosque de la Ciudad municipal park, located at Avenida Nuevo Leon and Calle 7.
The concert takes its name from Mitosis, a rock and ska band popular in both the Mexican border city and the Yuma area. Mitosis members Adrian Becerra, Ricardo Martinez and Aaron Hernandez died July 22 in the was started deliberately that morning while the band was performing in the Beer House in San Luis Rio Colorado. A fourth member, vocalist Antonio Cisneros, was hospitalized in Tucson for smoke inhalation but died on Friday.
In all, 13 people were killed in the fire allegedly started with gasoline by a bar patron angered at being ejected from the premises. The suspect was arrested later the same day while trying to leave the city, authorities said.
“What happened was a tragedy for the band and the families,” said Hugo “Pato” Macias, a Mitosis bass player who co-founded the band with Cisneros. “Suddenly (the families) were left with funeral expenses that none of them had contemplated, and several (of the victims) left behind children who have to be supported.”
Becerra had been with the band for nearly 16 years at the time of the fire, while Martinez had played with it for 15 years. Hernandez had been playing with Mitosis for three years in his second stint with the group.
Among the bands slated to appear in the benefit concert are Nunca Jamás, from Ciudad Obregon, Son.; La Sucursal de la Cumbia, from Ensenada, Baja Calif.; Los Tiranos del Norte, from Mexicali, Baja Calif. Local bands scheduled to play are Sabor Maiz, Red Velvet, La Deriva, Zinorbita and Ritmo Latino y Quinto Elemento.
“There will be music for all tastes – cumbia, norteño rock, pop,” Macias said.
The concert is being organized by musicians who were friends of the band members who died in the fire.
Admission to the concert is 100 pesos in advance or 150 pesos at the door.
For more information, call Edgar Quintero, 928-581-5039, or visit the Facebook pages of Mitosis Versatil or Hugo “Pato” Macias.