2019 marks the eighth year Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language sister newspaper, has asked area residents to honor their favorite businesses in south Yuma County in an informal survey.
Patterned after the Yuma’s Best poll, the Best of the South County provides businesses in Somerton, San Luis, Ariz., and Gadsden added exposure to people in greater Yuma County who might not have known they exist.
Voting online or using a paper ballot printed in Bajo El Sol, survey participants chose their favorite businesses, services and public attractions from among 40 different categories, including restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores, financial institutions and auto dealers.
Voting was open to all Yuma County residents, although they were limited to picking their favorites in the south county business community.
The winners of the various categories are announced in today’s editions of the Yuma Sun and Bajo El Sol.
“We are very happy to have had such great community participation in our reader poll, especially during this time of economic uncertainty,” said Lisa Reilly, publisher of both newspapers.
This program, she added, “spotlights and recognizes the businesses that are making a difference in Yuma’s South County.”
Longtime readers will see the names of many recurring winners for 2019. But they may also notice some new names, in what is a reflection of the growing number and diversity of businesses serving the south county.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted social distancing, the newspapers could not bring together these 2019 winners for an in-person awards presentation. The winners, however, were recognized Thursday in a live event on the Facebook pages of Yuma Sun and Bajo El Sol.