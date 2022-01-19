Betty White Challenge nets $13K for HSOY

Supporters of the Humane Society of Yuma “shattered” a Betty White Challenge goal of $5,000. Fans and animal lovers had contributed more than $13,000 in honor of her birthday by Tuesday afternoon.
And with the donation link open until Wednesday, the final amount is sure to be even more.
White, an actress, comedian and animal activist, died on Dec. 31, just shy of her 100th birthday. On Monday, fans and fellow animal lovers flooded animal groups with donations in her honor.
Many of the donations were prompted by the “Betty White Challenge” on social media that invited fans to donate to shelters on her birthday.
In Yuma, animal lovers showed interest in participating in the fundraising challenge. Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director, explained that a donor sent in a check in White’s honor.
“And I thought, you know what, I bet there’s other people out there who would be willing to do the same thing,” she said.
HSOY set a goal of raising $5,000 in “memory of an amazing woman” and “to celebrate her and her love of animals.” By Tuesday, the donations had “absolutely shattered” the goal and surpassed the $13,000 mark.
With the donation link open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the shelter expects more donations to come in. The link to the HSOY Betty White Challenge can be found at https://tinyurl.com/46mxsefw.
In addition, a group of supporters held a Betty White Remembrance Party at Jimmy Dee’s Bar in downtown Yuma. Participants were asked to bring cash or donations checks. Lagunas did not yet know by Tuesday afternoon how much the group had raised.
The director explained how the donations would be spent. “The money goes to today’s animals, the animals that are in the shelter right now, and we are very, very full,” Lagunas said. “It helps us cover the costs that are unexpected, because we didn’t expect to be at full capacity at this point of the year.”
The funds will pay for food, vaccinations, cleaning supplies, spay and neuter surgeries, and microchips. And with kitten season expected in the next couple of months, these items will become more urgently needed, she added.
In a thank-you message posted on social media, HSOY thanked Yuma for helping to “crush” the fundraising goal. “May her memory always remind us to be kind to animals and to help others when we can,” the shelter stated.
The mission of the Humane Society of Yuma is to reduce the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue, and spay and neuter programs.
The nonprofit organization is independently funded by donations, grants and municipal contracts. These funds support the adoptions, clinic services, rescue partners, foster program, and community education of animal welfare and protection in the community.
HSOY has been holding a series of vaccination and licensing clinics on weekends. “Now’s the time to come and get your pets vaccinated, get their licensing done for the year, and get a microchip,” Lagunas said.
Clinics are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
- Jan 22: Humane Society of Yuma, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Feb 5: Somerton Pet Palooza, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Feb 19: San Luis Mascota Mania, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- March 5: Humane Society of Yuma, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- March 19: Humane Society of Yuma, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For the safety of cats, the mobile vaccine clinics in Somerton and San Luis will not vaccinate cats or kittens. HSOY suggests taking cats to the walk-in clinics at the shelter.
To participate in a clinic or to adopt a dog or cat, visit the shelter at 4050 S. Avenue 4½ E in Yuma. HSOY is open from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-14 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, email info@hsoyuma.com, visit www.hsoyuma.com or call 928-782-1621.