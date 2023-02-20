Gila Ridge girls basketball

Top left to right: Manager Reagan Rosas, Manager Sydney Sternitzke, Hannah Hayes, YPD Detective Dani Miner, Coach Lindsay Martin, YPD Detective Esmeralda Ayon, Rubi Toney, Holly Binder, Arianna Hernandez, Amberly’s Place Director Tori Bourguignon. Bottom left to right: Ella Gettings, Bella DeCorse, Karelya Delgado, Kayla McCarrell and Gaby Tafoya.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

The Gila Ridge High School girls basketball team recently had the opportunity to extend their influence beyond the court and into Amberly’s Place, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims of abuse.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, the team hosted a fundraising drive for Amberly’s Place and collected approximately 550 items for donation. These items ranged from foods like cereal and pasta to essential hygiene products like diapers and wipes.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you