The 3rd Annual #bhuntstrong Golf Tournament raised $47,700 for families fighting childhood cancer in Yuma, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donors, golfers and numerous volunteers.
The 2023 golf tournament donated its proceeds to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund and Hunter’s Army. Both organizations received $23,850 to be used to support local families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.
The tournament has been able to donate a combined total of $138,000 to aid Yuma families. The inaugural tournament was hosted in 2021 in honor of Braden Hunt’s battle with cancer. The Yuma teen was diagnosed in May 2020 with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and, after a hard fight, has been in remission for over two years.
“The YRMC Pediatric Oncology Fund and Hunter’s Army are serving Yuma families in their greatest time of need. They are the boots on the ground, the ones who put the donations to work, to provide financial support to Yuma families with a childhood cancer diagnosis. We have an amazing community that has a heart for this cause and has rallied behind our tournament to collectively make a big impact. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and are honored to support these two organizations,” said Kristi Hughes, tournament organizer.
Mia Sanchez, interim director of the Foundation of YRMC stated, “We are so grateful to have community supporters like #bhuntstrong, who for the third year have dedicated funds raised from their golf tournament to our Pediatric Oncology Support Fund. Their partnership and commitment has been critical in providing financial assistance to Yuma County families fighting a pediatric cancer diagnosis. They are truly an example of how in this community, we fight cancer together. We could not do this work without generous donors.”
Andrea Priest, co-founder of Hunter’s Army, shared, “The partnership we have with the #bhuntstrong golf tournament committee is a huge blessing to Hunter’s Army. Their donation frees up the time we would’ve spent on fundraising to focus on what matters most: finding ways to assist families in the midst of their fight against childhood cancer. Their generosity serves as a reminder of how the Yuma community always finds a way to rally around each other and we are incredibly grateful for that.”
The #bhuntstrong planning committee, consisting of Hughes, Danny Dobosz, Denise Klicka, Nathan Ott, Regina Twomey and Correy Wilkerson, extended “special thanks” to the 2023 title sponsors RDO Equipment Co. and Alexander Automotive Group, as well as other top sponsors, Coronation Peak Ranches, Auza Applicators, Chapman Automotive Group and CJ Bell Hay Sales.
“The list of those to thank is long, so many businesses and community members supported through sponsorships and donations, and many volunteered their time. It truly has been a community effort to achieve these results,” Hughes said.