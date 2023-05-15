The 3rd Annual #bhuntstrong Golf Tournament raised $47,700 for families fighting childhood cancer in Yuma, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donors, golfers and numerous volunteers.

The 2023 golf tournament donated its proceeds to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund and Hunter’s Army. Both organizations received $23,850 to be used to support local families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you